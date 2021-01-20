Revolt: Over Half of House GOP Members Want Liz Cheney Removed from Leadership over Trump Impeachment Vote

Donald Trump is no longer president. It’s a sad day, but we’ll get through it. Now, we must look to our defense. Liberal America lusts for vengeance over Trump and the 2016 election. They’re plotting it right now. They’re bad people acting in bad faith and are folks who should never be trusted—ever. Yet, even as we start stacking sandbags for the assault against us that is to come—we have some enemies within the party. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) made the decision to vote with Democrats on impeaching Donald Trump for the January 6 riot that engulfed Capitol Hill. She was joined by nine other Republicans. It was a hurried process. Right now, federal investigators are looking into whether this was a pre-planned riot, which undercuts the narrative that Trump incited a riot and insurrection. Now, she’s facing a revolt as half of the GOP House caucus want her booted from her leadership position (via Breitbart):

More than half of the House Republican Conference has committed to vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as the chair of the House GOP Conference. […] Cheney is the third-ranking Republican in the House, but she has become engulfed in controversy after voting to impeach President Donald Trump. A senior House Republican confirmed this report to Breitbart News and stated that Republicans believe she should step aside voluntarily to avoid further embarrassment to the conference. Two Republicans being considered to replace her as House GOP chair are Reps. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) and Elise Stefanik (R-NY). Reps. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) and Andy Biggs (R-AZ) swiftly called for her to step down as the House GOP chair after she announced her intent to vote to impeach Trump.

The Hill’s Juliegrace Brufke also reported in the internal revolt against Cheney. She’s not her dad that’s for sure. Cheney said she voted to impeach the now-former president as an act of “conscience.” That’s fine, but she made her bed and she’s paying dearly for it. In Wyoming, the local GOP is infuriated by her vote, with some local committee voting to censure her.

House conservatives have more than 115 signatures on their petition aimed at removing House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her leadership position, a senior GOP aide tells me. — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) January 19, 2021

Quick clarification after speaking with a source helping lead the efforts: Conservatives have received a commitment from more than 115 GOP lawmakers to vote to support the resolution “expressing no confidence in her leadership.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) January 19, 2021

The party has changed, folks. Trumpism is here to stay. And you can’t purge them as well. They make up nearly 40 percent of the base. Tread carefully, RINO. There are more of us than there are of you. Then again, RINO Republicans are typically so weak they just resign or decide not to run for another term, citing the partisan atmosphere in DC. Yes, how dare the capital of American politics show signs of intense disagreement and division based on political views.