Publisher Cancels Josh Hawley's Book Discussing Censorship

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri landed a book deal with Simon & Schuster on the topic of Big Tech monopolies censoring speech. The book deal has now been canceled by the publisher after Social Justice Warriors blamed Sen. Hawley for the break-in at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

"After witnessing the disturbing, deadly insurrection that took place on Wednesday in Washington, D.C., Simon & Schuster has decided to cancel publication of Senator Josh Hawley’s forthcoming book, THE TYRANNY OF BIG TECH," the publisher wrote in a statement. "We did not come to this decision lightly. As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom."

Cancel culture isn't interested in amplifying conservative viewpoints. Leftists are only interested in canceling the opposition.

"This could not be more Orwellian...," the Senator wrote in a statement. "Let me be clear, this is not just a contract dispute. It's a direct assault on the First Amendment... I will fight this cancel culture with everything I have. We'll see you in court."

And cancel culture isn't stopping at Hawley's book deal. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is calling for Hawley to be expelled from the Senate.

You fist-pumped insurrectionists and baselessly attacked our elections. Your actions fueled a riot and you fundraised in the chaos. Five people are dead.



Even your GOP colleagues have distanced from your acts.



Yet here you are crying over a book deal. You should be expelled. https://t.co/9Xn8T9vol4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2021

Democrats whipped up angry mobs last summer that killed several people, including a Trump supporter, burned down buildings, toppled statues, looted businesses, vandalized homes, and terrorized Americans throughout the nation. For the record, no Democratic politicians were expelled.

At the time, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended the mob saying, "people will do what people do." Maxine Waters claimed the violence "makes America better." Squad member Ayanna Pressley called for "unrest in the streets for as long as there is unrest in our lives." And the captain of the mob cheerleading squad, AOC, said the point of the riots was "to make people uncomfortable." Will publishers refuse to do business with these mob enablers? Of course not.

Does Simon & Schuster see Big Tech censorship as a dangerous threat to freedom? What happens when the communists start banning books again? How will publishers fare then? Maybe Simon & Schuster is jockeying to run the censorship bureau.

Mob violence at their place of business has finally demonstrated to leftists politicians the importance of law and order. But instead of adopting a universal standard regarding political violence -- the only acceptable standard being absolutely none -- Democrats want to excuse themselves from their own role in fueling violence while canceling conservatives who have condemned violence on both sides.

If we're going to hold politicians accountable for the actions of their followers, Bernie Sanders needs to go for the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, and pretty much the entire Democratic Party that signed off on the BLM-Antifa violence that lasted the better part of last year.