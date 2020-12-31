The Effort to Recall Gavin Newsom Just Got a Major Boost

The effort to recall California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has reached another major milestone, crossing the 60 percent threshold of votes needed to trigger a special recall election. Now the effort to replace the governor is receiving another major boost in the form of a six-figure cash infusion from a firm based in Orange County, California.

As of Monday, Dec. 28, some 911,000 signatures have already been collected of the 1,495,709 signatures needed for a special election, and many of those signatures have poured in during recent weeks following the governor's infamous trip to the French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley and Newsom's efforts to keep the state closed down. With the recall effort only picking up steam, the campaign against the governor is now attracting some major donors.

According to Politico, an Irvine-based consulting firm named Prov 3:9, LLC, has given $500,000 to the effort to recall Gavin Newsom. In addition, the effort has received around $100,000 from Sequoia Capital partner Douglas Leone and his wife, Patricia Perkins-Leone. Proverbs 3:9 of the Bible says to "Honor the Lord with your wealth, with the firstfruits of all your crops." Last month, a judge gave the recall campaign three additional months to collect the nearly 1.5 million signatures needed to certify a recall.

California Secretary of State Alex Padilla, who was picked by Newsom to take over for Kamala Harris in the Senate, recently notified organizers that county officials in the state will now begin the process of hand verifying every recall petition that has been collected by the group.

While the governor has always been a divisive figure, Newsom has given his detractors plenty of ammunition in a year marked by deadly wildfires, administrative incompetence, a radical left-wing agenda, and brutal lockdown orders that the governor and seems to have a hard time following himself.

Newsom's outgoing chief of staff, Ann O'Leary, is reportedly on the shortlist for jobs in the Biden-Harris administration. According to Politico, O'Leary's departure comes as the governor reaches his lowest point in office (a good time for O'Leary to bail). In an article detailing O'Leary's career, Politico reports that Newsom's team is becoming increasingly worried about the recall effort against him.

"While Californians were ordered to stay home during the holidays by Governor Newsom, the People have responded overwhelmingly to our recall campaign by signing the petition from the comfort of their own homes. This is a revolution," said Senior Advisor of the RecallGavin2020.com Randy Economy in a statement.

When it comes to Newsom, there's something for everyone to hate. Those not incensed over the governor's "rules for thee but not for me" attitude can still fault the governor for the state's rolling blackouts, a deadly wildfire season exacerbated by Newsom's environmentalist buddies, the governor's decision to cut pay for firemen while handing out stimulus checks to illegal aliens, his signing of legislation removing automatic penalties for child sex offenders, and the list goes on and on.

More information about the recall effort can be found here.