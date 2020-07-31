Looks Like Gavin Newsom's Property Taxes Are Late Again

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is behind on his property taxes again. Maybe this explains why the governor allowed his Napa Valley winery to stay open but ordered other wineries in the state to close down.

As RedState's Jennifer Van Laar reports, the Marin County Tax Collector's website currently lists Gov. Newsom's property taxes on his Kentfield estate as delinquent. Newsom did manage to pay his property taxes on his Sacramento mansion this year, but not without racking up a late-payment penalty of some $2,094.15.

In March, Newsom became the first governor to issue a stay-at-home order in response to the Wuhan coronavirus. A month later, Newsom was praising counties in the state for pledging to cancel penalties on property owners who can't pay their taxes on time because of the coronavirus.

"I would like to thank the California State Association of Counties and the California Association of County Treasurers and Tax Collectors for committing to providing economic relief for residents and small businesses facing hardships due to COVID-19," Newsom said in a statement.

But why can't the governor pay his property taxes on time?

While Newsom has repeatedly shut down large swaths of the California economy, forcing millions onto the unemployment rolls, the career politician's government salary has been arriving steadily throughout the lockdowns.

Newsom, a tax-and-spend Democrat, subscribes to a political philosophy that calls for soaking California workers, families, and business owners with exorbitant taxes and then spending their hard-earned cash on stupid things like stimulus checks for illegal aliens.

Newsom wants to raise taxes in California, but he can't even pay the taxes he owes now on time.