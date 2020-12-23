These Two Ossoff and Warnock Volunteers Likely Did More Harm Than Good for Their Candidates

Two individuals distributing campaign fliers for Democratic Senate hopefuls Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock likely didn't convince any voters living in the homes they visited to vote for the two candidates. The reason? The two individuals admitted to stealing packages while distributing the campaign materials.

The two suspects now under arrest were charged with four counts of misdemeanor theft by taking. One of the suspects, Cesar Guerrero, was additionally charged with felony obstruction after allegedly punching one of the responding deputies multiple times in the head while being placed under arrest.

(Via the Augusta Chronicle)

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Wednesday accused of stealing packages from porches at homes in Evans and Grovetown. According to Maj. Steve Morris, a deputy was dispatched to Chastain Drive in Grovetown and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle suspected to be involved in a package theft and driven by 19-year-old Santina Walker. When investigators arrived they reportedly found several packages and items that appeared to be new in the trunk. The packages were returned to their owners, while the unpackaged items were taken on property receipts, Morris said. Walker and her passenger, Cesar Guerrero, 19, of Richmond County, were taken into custody. According to Morris, both confessed to taking the packages Tuesday and Wednesday while doing their jobs distributing political fliers.

Spokespeople for the Warnock and Ossoff Senate campaigns condemned the two individuals and said the suspects had not been associated with the campaigns.

"These individuals are not associated with or paid by our campaigns and we strongly condemn this criminal activity," Warnock and Ossoff Campaign spokespeople Terrence Clark and Miryam Lipper told the Augusta Chronicle.

It's not clear what organization the individuals were working for or volunteering through, if any, or how the suspects came into possession of the Democrats' campaign literature.

On Tuesday, a newly-released bodycam video surfaced showing Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock’s estranged wife, Oulèye Ndoye, telling police officers that her husband is "phenomenal at putting on a really good show." The footage was captured from police officers responding to a call from Ndoye that her husband had run over her foot with his vehicle during a domestic altercation. Warnock denies his now-former wife's accusation.

In the early 2000s, Warnock worked at Douglas Memorial Community Church, where he and fellow Reverend Andre Wainwright were arrested for allegedly obstructing an investigation into child abuse. According to the Baltimore Sun, court documents allege the two reverends interfered with a police interview of a camp counselor and attempted to prevent a camper from pointing state troopers to other witnesses in the case. Warnock said his only intention was to ensure that lawyers were present while police conducted their interviews.

"I've never encountered resistance like that at all," recalled Maryland State Trooper Diane Barry of the state police Child and Sexual Assault Unit.

Before Warnock joined Douglas Memorial Community Church, he worked at Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York, which hosted a speech by Communist dictator Fidel Castro in 1995.

Warnock also hosted the controversial Rev. Jeremiah Wright at his church in 2014.

Both Warnock and Ossoff planned a get-out-the-vote rally with a staunch supporter of the controversial anti-Semite, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Jon Ossoff has come under fire for hiding his ties to a pro-Chinese Communist Party (CCP) media company. The revelation comes amid an unfolding Democratic spy scandal, including accusations that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, had been romantically linked with a Democratic fundraiser and Chinese spy named Fang Fang.

Georgia may be turning purple, but surely it's not turning CCP red.

The results of Georgia's two runoff races on Jan. 5. will determine which political party controls the U.S. Senate.