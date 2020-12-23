Bodycam Video Shows Warnock's Wife Exposing the Democrat's Character After Domestic Incident

Newly-released bodycam video shows Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock’s estranged wife, Oulèye Warnock, tell police after a domestic incident that her husband is “phenomenal at putting on a really good show.”

Oulèye alleged her husband intentionally ran over her foot during a heated argument in March—a claim Warnock denied at the time. No visible injuries were observed by medical officials and he was never charged with a crime.

Fox News’s Tucker Carlson obtained the bodycam footage, where Oulèye tells police she’s been trying to keep “very quiet about the way he is.”

"This man’s running for the United States Senate and all he cares about right now is his reputation. I work at the mayor’s office and this is a big problem. I’ve been trying to be very quiet about the way he is for the sake of my kids and his reputation," she says. "I’ve tried to keep the way that he acts under wraps for a long time and today he crossed the line. So that is what is going on here and he’s a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show."

Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock's ex-wife on his character after he allegedly ran over her foot with his car:



"I've tried to keep the way he acts under wraps for a long time, & today he crossed the line... He is a great actor. He is phenomenal at putting on a really good show." pic.twitter.com/0SuLy1IPub — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 23, 2020

Warnock told police he didn’t think he ran over her foot when the two were arguing about divorce papers in front of their children, and that she prevented him from closing his car door.

“I don’t want to get into a shoving match with her. So I go back around, get back in the car, and I slowly start to move, like I’m gonna move forward. Then she claims I ran over her foot," he tells the officer.

Oulèye told police she had been trying to get his signature for a passport for their children to travel to West Africa to see her family after the death her of grandfather.

"He’s like, 'Oulèye, close the door. I’m leaving,'" she tells police crying. "And I was like, ‘just hear me out. If your mom died, and I had the kids. Wouldn’t you want me to let them go with you to the funeral? And he just starts backing the car up. He wasn’t going fast, I’m not bleeding. But I just can’t believe he’d run me over."

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the couple’s divorce proceedings were finalized in May.

The video emerged two weeks from the January 5 runoff election against U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

In a statement responding to the video, Loeffler called domestic abuse "a very serious issue" and said "this new body cam footage is certainly difficult to watch."

She added: “Georgians deserve answers to these very serious allegations, and his ex-wife’s voice deserves to be heard.”