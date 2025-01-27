JD Vance Sat Down With CBS News' Margaret Brennan and Quickly Ruined Her Day

Vice President JD Vance is very much like President Donald Trump in handling the media: He knows their playbook. He’s unafraid and easily chops down their talking points with a katana. Vance was polite and lethal, sitting with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan, who had been insufferable during this cycle. While some were not pleased that Vance’s first big interview was with CBS News, he quickly slapped down Brennan’s questions, especially on the economy and immigration. The facial expressions say it all—Brennan was supremely annoyed that she couldn’t corner the vice president.

Advertisement

Vance is also Ivy League-educated. He’s been around these types for years. On the issue of immigration, the media doesn’t seem to understand that those who are here illegally are getting the boot. And enough with the Afghan refugees. They weren’t vetted, and some have been busted plotting acts of terrorism. When Brennan tried to play the nuance game on that topic, Vance calmly said he didn’t care (via Fox News):

VP: "Just like the guy who planned a terrorist attack in Oklahoma a few months ago? He was allegedly 'properly vetted.'"



BRENNAN: "It wasn't clear if he was radicalized when he got here..."



VP: "I don't really care, Margaret. I don't want that person in my country."



🔥 pic.twitter.com/SFRGuLu1QS — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 26, 2025

"Proper vetting"?!?!!



You have got to be kidding me: "An Afghan national living in Oklahoma was charged this week with conspiring to carry out a terrorist attack on Election Day on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist group"



Strong pushback from @JDVance. https://t.co/o2zEFaT6Dk pic.twitter.com/YhPvJhlvM4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 26, 2025

This administration is going to generate so many quality memes. https://t.co/c9HJQ0ZYss pic.twitter.com/4eyM0YZTUV — Josh Daws (@JoshDaws) January 26, 2025

"Well, Margaret, I don't agree that all these immigrants, or all these refugees have been properly vetted," Vance said. "In fact, we know that there are cases of people who allegedly were properly vetted and then were literally planning terrorist attacks in our country. That happened during the campaign, if you may remember. So, clearly, not all of these foreign nationals have been properly vetted." […] Brennan pressed Vance on whether he stands by his comments while tens of thousands of Afghan refugees’ resettlement processes remain in limbo due to the executive order. Vance responded, "My primary concern as the vice president, Margaret, is to look after the American people…" "So, no," Brennan said. "…And now that we know that we have vetting problems with a lot of these refugee programs, we absolutely cannot unleash thousands of unvetted people into our country. It's not good," Vance continued. "These people are vetted. These people are vetted," Brennan insisted. […] "I don't really care, Margaret," Vance replied. "I don't want that person in my country, and I think most Americans agree with me." Vance also defended Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship for children of illegal immigrants as Brennan argued "this is a country founded by immigrants." "This is a very unique country, and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers," Vance said. "But just because we were founded by immigrants doesn't mean that, 240 years later, that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world. No country says that temporary visitors, their children will be given complete access to the benefits and blessings of American citizenship."

VP Vance: Just Because The US Was Founded By Immigrants, Doesn't Mean 240 Years Later We Need The Dumbest Immigration Policy



Read more, watch the full interview - https://t.co/hjvCqfunov pic.twitter.com/7X14RI04vQ — RCP Video (@rcpvideo) January 26, 2025

Brennan predictably asked why the prices of things like eggs have not decreased. The second Trump presidency is only a week old. It will take time as this administration ramps up an actual energy policy, which will reduce the price of goods.

Margaret Brennan during the Biden administration’s skyrocketing inflation: silence



Margaret Brennan less than a week into Trump’s administration: When will you bring prices down? pic.twitter.com/OXPmgpPU3v — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 26, 2025

Democrats are trying to blame Biden’s high egg prices on Trump. It didn’t work out so well for them pic.twitter.com/q9rPeOGI5O — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 26, 2025

So J.D. Vance gives his first sit-down interview to Margaret Brennan of CBS News, and this is what he gets:



MARGARET BRENNAN: You campaigned on lowering prices for consumers. We've seen all of these executive orders. Which one lowers prices?https://t.co/MR74SH3VB1 — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) January 26, 2025

Just because you say something a lot doesn’t make it true. You’re a liar and a fraud, but watching Vance outmaneuver you at every turn was nice. These issues aren’t subjects of debate anymore. We had that during the 2024 election, and your side lost, Brennan.

Advertisement

Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/EBxgcXAzto — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 27, 2025