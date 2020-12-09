Democrat Lawmaker Under Investigation After Threatening Trump Supporters

Michigan Democratic House Representative Cynthia Johnson has been stripped of her committee assignments and is under investigation after threatening Trump supporters during a Facebook live video on Tuesday.

"So this is just a warning to you Trumpers," Johnson said in the video on Tuesday. "Be careful, walk lightly, we ain’t playing with you. Enough of the shenanigans. Enough is enough. And for those of you who are soldiers, you know how to do it. Do it right, be in order, make them pay."

In the video, the Democrat also said she wished she could have addressed her audience privately.

"I wish I could be talking to y’all in a private room, because, uh, I just wish I could, but we’re public so…," Johnson said.

Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield called Johnson's threats "unacceptable" and said the representative has been stripped of her committee assignments.

"Threats to either Democrats or Republicans are unacceptable and un-American," said Chatfield in a statement. "They're even more unbecoming of an elected official. Rep. Johnson has been removed from her committee assignments, and we are looking into further disciplinary action as the proper authorities conduct their own investigations."

It's not clear what "shenanigans" Johnson is accusing Trump supporters of carrying out, but Trump's attorneys are pursuing a large number of claims regarding voter fraud and election irregularities in the state.

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday that Circuit Judge Kevin Eisenheimer has ordered a forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines used by Antrim County, Michigan, in the Nov. 3 election.

"And that'll tell us a lot about these machines," Ellis told Fox News.

The order stems from a case brought by a Michigan voter, William Baily, who claims ballots were damaged during a recount concerning a marijuana proposal that narrowly passed in Village of Central Lake, Michigan.

While the order makes no mention of the presidential race, Antrim County ignited controversy after an error caused Joe Biden to be shown as the winner of the county. But after correcting for the error, President Trump was determined to have won the county by thousands of votes.