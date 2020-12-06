Trump Lawyers Are Celebrating This Court Order Involving Dominion Voting Machines in Michigan

Trump campaign attorneys are celebrating after a Michigan judge ordered a forensic investigation of Dominion voting machines.

Attorney Jenna Ellis told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday morning that Circuit Judge Kevin Eisenheimer has given investigators eight hours to conduct a forensic examination of Dominion voting machines used by Antrim County, Michigan in the Nov. 3 election. The Trump campaign's senior legal advisor expects the results of the examination to be available in about 48 hours.

"And that'll tell us a lot about these machines," Ellis told Fox News.

The order stems from a case brought by a Michigan voter, William Baily, who claims ballots were damaged during a recount concerning a marijuana proposal that narrowly passed in Village of Central Lake, Michigan, Fox News reported.

While the order makes no mention of the presidential race, Antrim County ignited controversy after an error caused Joe Biden to be shown as the winner of the county. But after correcting for the error, President Trump was determined to have won the county by several thousand votes. The Republican county clerk said human error was responsible for the mixup, and other election officials have said Dominion voting machines operated properly in the election.

Trump lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani called the order a "BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS," alleging that Dominion spiked votes "all over the state."

BIG WIN FOR HONEST ELECTIONS.



Antrim County Judge in Michigan orders forensic examination of 22 Dominion voting machines.



This is where the untrustworthy Dominion machine flipped 6000 votes from Trump to Biden.



Spiking of votes by Dominion happenned all over the state. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) December 5, 2020

A spokesperson for the county told the Detroit Free Press that forensic images will be collected of county precinct tabulators used in the Nov. 3 election. The judge's order further instructs Antrim County officials to "maintain, preserve and protect all records in its possession used to tabulate votes in Antrim County, to not turn on the Dominion tabulator in its possession and to not connect the Dominion tabulator in its possession to the internet," according to Detroit News.

The error in Antrim County has raised concerns about the accuracy of Dominion Voting Systems, which were used in 47 Michigan counties on Nov. 3.