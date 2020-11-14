Law Firm Targeted by Cancel Culture Will No Longer Represent the Trump Campaign

The fear of becoming the left's latest unpersons was apparently enough for the law firm representing the Trump campaign, in its challenge over potentially-illegal activity in the Pennsylvania election, to discontinue its representation of the Trump campaign.

Bloomberg Law reports that Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP confirmed on Friday that the firm's lawyers would be withdrawing as counsel from the campaign's lawsuit over allegations that poll watchers were prevented by Democratic officials from observing vote counting in some Pennsylvania counties.

While the law firm did not state any reason for their departure from the case, the firms' lawyers were targeted by the Lincoln Project, a group of RINOs who embrace cancel culture, social justice warriorism, the Twitter mob, and other "woke" elements of the totalitarian Left.

(Via Bloomberg News)

We’ve committed to the court to fulfill our obligations as required to ensure transition to substitute counsel and so as not to cause material adverse effect on the client’s interest,” Porter Wright said. “We will have no further comment.” Porter Wright is one of two law firms targeted by the Lincoln Project -- a group of Republicans who oppose President Donald J. Trump -- for their work on lawsuits challenging the election results. The campaign included encouraging people to email the lawyers on the cases. While the filing stated that Trump consented to the withdrawal, a campaign spokesman blamed “cancel culture” for Porter Wright’s exit. “Leftist mobs descended upon some of the lawyers representing the President’s campaign and they buckled,” said Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the campaign. “If the target were anyone but Donald Trump, the media would be screaming about injustice and the fundamental right to legal representation. The President’s team is undeterred and will move forward with rock-solid attorneys to ensure free and fair elections for all Americans.”

The state's motion to dismiss the case is scheduled to be heard on Tuesday.

As Center of the American Experiment President John Hinderaker writes, "every terrorist in Guantanamo Bay was represented by one of a group of America’s top law firms. For free. No one batted an eye. Now, the President of the United States is having trouble getting lawyers to represent him in asserting perfectly legitimate claims."

In a separate legal battle, the Trump campaign is also challenging what appears to be illegal changes made to Pennsylvania election law regarding mail-in ballots.

A Pennsylvania judge ruled on Thursday that segregated ballots be excluded from the vote tallies, finding that Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar lacked the "statutory authority" to make changes to election law. The week before, Justice Samuel Alito ordered Pennsylvania election officials to segregate late-arriving ballots while legal challenges worked their way through the courts.

Liberal law professor Alan Dershowitz predicted the Trump campaign will prevail in its challenge over late-arriving ballots in Pennsylvania, so long as the number of ballots is enough to change the outcome of the Pennsylvania election and the matter goes before the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president trails Biden by some 60,000 votes in the Keystone State.