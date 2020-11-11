Romney Denies Rumors That He Will Serve in a Biden-Harris Administration

Rumors have circulated that Joe Biden would pick a RINO for a cabinet position and feign bipartisanship in his administration. Naturally, people hear RINO and think Mitt Romney. But the Republican senator says the rumors simply aren't true and that his place is still the upper chamber of Congress representing the people of Utah.

During a phone call with reporters on Tuesday, Mitt Romney ruled out the possibility of joining a Biden administration, or as Kamala puts it, "A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States."

"The answer is no," Romney said flatly. "I have not been approached nor will I be approached, and I'm not going to be part of the Biden administration."

"I'll be serving this term and, who knows, maybe even another one representing our great state," Romney warned.

The rumors of Romney working for a Biden-Harris administration also come as the liberal media rushes to certify Joe Biden and Kamala Harris the official winners of the 2020 presidential election, a role previously left to secretaries of state. The ink on the headlines wasn't dry before Mitt Romney tweeted his congratulations to "President-elect" Joe Biden and his running mate.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem blasted Romney for his eagerness to return to business as usual in the Swamp and reminded Romney of the widespread concerns over election integrity that need to be thoroughly investigated.

Those familiar with Mitt Romney's work should hardly be surprised. Romney was the only GOP senator to vote to remove President Trump from office following the impeachment sham carried out by House Democrats.