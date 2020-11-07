Gov. Noem Blasts Romney Over Senator's Eagerness for a Return to 'Business as Usual'

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had a message for Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney who seemed just a little bit too eager to get back to business as usual in Washington.
Multiple media outlets have called the presidential race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, even as recounts and legal challenges abound in a hotly contested election. The ink on the headlines weren't dry before Mitt Romney tweeted his congratulations to "President-elect" Joe Biden and his running mate.
Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 7, 2020
Gov. Noem responded to the senator in her own tweet, calling Romney a D.C. elite who is way too eager for a return to "business as usual" and too willing to brush aside widespread reports of voter fraud and election irregularities following Tuesday's election.
DC Elites are eager to return to "business as usual.”— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 7, 2020
The 70 million Americans who voted for @realDonaldTrump are not moving on just because the media says so. Serious election integrity concerns (read Alito’s opinion) in several states that the media should be investigating. https://t.co/m2l4AvdWeA
Those who know Mitt Romney's track record should hardly be surprised. Romney was the only GOP senator to vote to remove President Trump from office following the impeachment sham carried out by House Democrats.