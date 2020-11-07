Mitt Romney
Gov. Noem Blasts Romney Over Senator's Eagerness for a Return to 'Business as Usual'

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
Posted: Nov 07, 2020 8:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem had a message for Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney who seemed just a little bit too eager to get back to business as usual in Washington. 

Multiple media outlets have called the presidential race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, even as recounts and legal challenges abound in a hotly contested election. The ink on the headlines weren't dry before Mitt Romney tweeted his congratulations to "President-elect" Joe Biden and his running mate. 

Gov. Noem responded to the senator in her own tweet, calling Romney a D.C. elite who is way too eager for a return to "business as usual" and too willing to brush aside widespread reports of voter fraud and election irregularities following Tuesday's election. 

Those who know Mitt Romney's track record should hardly be surprised. Romney was the only GOP senator to vote to remove President Trump from office following the impeachment sham carried out by House Democrats. 

