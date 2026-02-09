Men Are Going to Strike Back
Wait, That's Why Dems Are Scared About ICE Agents Wearing Body Cams
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense
The Trump Team Quoted the Perfect TV Show to Defend a Proposed WH...
Why This Former CNN Reporter Saying He'd Fire Scott Jennings Is Amusing
Democrats Have Earned All the Bad Things
Canadian PM Carney Just Announced a Plan to Make Canadian Inflation Worse
CA Governor Election 2026: Bianco or Hilton
Same Old, Same Old
The Real Purveyors of Jim Crow
Senior Voters Are Key for a GOP Victory in Midterms
The Deep State’s Inversion Matrix Must Be Seen to Be Defeated
Situational Science and Trans Medicine
Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Horrendous Halftime Show
Tipsheet

Some Guy Wanted to Test Something at an Anti-ICE Rally. Their Reaction Says It All.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 09, 2026 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Jack Brook

I don't know who this individual is, but it's about what he did at an anti-ICE rally. The location isn't specified, but it appears to be a campus rally against the Trump administration and its federal immigration enforcement. This person, “Charlie Wilcox,” aimed to see if these people would clap for anything.  

Advertisement

It didn’t disappoint.  

Mr. Wilcox stepped into the circle, grabbed the bullhorn, and went to work. 

“We are in a place that is the place,” he said to an applause line. 

“When I look at the uncooked salmon, I would love to eat the uncooked salmon,” a line that drew more applause.  

By this point, some activists knew what was up and rushed in to grab the bullhorn.  

Mr. Wilcox, mission accomplished. 

There are other patriots now doing similar acts of disruption. In Minneapolis, the idiots with the whistles are now dealing with chaos as pro-ICE activists are deploying similar tactics to disrupt their operations.

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ACADEMIA CAMPUS CARRY ICE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Warning: Explicit Language

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Wait, That's Why Dems Are Scared About ICE Agents Wearing Body Cams Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense Matt Vespa
The Trump Team Quoted the Perfect TV Show to Defend a Proposed WH Christopher Columbus Statue Matt Vespa
The Turning Point Halftime Show Crushed Expectations Joseph Chalfant
Why This Former CNN Reporter Saying He'd Fire Scott Jennings Is Amusing Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Men Are Going to Strike Back Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement