Some Guy Wanted to Test Something at an Anti-ICE Rally. Their Reaction Says It All.

I don't know who this individual is, but it's about what he did at an anti-ICE rally. The location isn't specified, but it appears to be a campus rally against the Trump administration and its federal immigration enforcement. This person, “Charlie Wilcox,” aimed to see if these people would clap for anything.

It didn’t disappoint.

Mr. Wilcox stepped into the circle, grabbed the bullhorn, and went to work.

“We are in a place that is the place,” he said to an applause line.

“When I look at the uncooked salmon, I would love to eat the uncooked salmon,” a line that drew more applause.

By this point, some activists knew what was up and rushed in to grab the bullhorn.

Mr. Wilcox, mission accomplished.

There are other patriots now doing similar acts of disruption. In Minneapolis, the idiots with the whistles are now dealing with chaos as pro-ICE activists are deploying similar tactics to disrupt their operations.

🚨 BREAKING: Random Americans have begun to siphon away the paid anti-ICE protestors' goods in Minnesota — pretending they're anti-ICE but then enjoying the snacks and leaving



"Just to piss him off" 😂



More of this! Use it all up! 🤣pic.twitter.com/nAl0q4W9gT — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 8, 2026

Warning: Explicit Language

Anti-ICE agitators in Minneapolis are now being countered with patriots using whistles to create confusion to their little no IQ brains.



"You came to the whistle. That makes you a BIIITCH!"🤣 pic.twitter.com/3spiH4bsrJ — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 7, 2026

