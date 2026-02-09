Men Are Going to Strike Back
Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | February 09, 2026 6:55 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

The Hollywood Left seems fed up with Bill Maher for exposing their secrets. At the Golden Globes, he faced criticism for speaking his mind and ignoring others' expectations about his life. Maher doesn’t apologize for dining with President Trump or for not wearing a pin related to Renee Good’s death — which we’ll discuss shortly. This time, Maher criticized Billie Eilish after her viral comment at the Grammys that no one is illegal on “stolen land.”  

So, what’s next? It's quite amusing to see all these millionaires complaining about issues that don't affect them at all. Eilish’s mansion, ironically, is on “stolen land,” too. The gated-community residents have strong opinions on immigration and public safety, especially after this year's Grammy Awards, which harshly criticized ICE throughout. Last Friday, Maher basically called Eilish an idiot and joked about returning all of the land and going back to living in teepees, which clearly isn't going to happen: 

They did not hear me at the Grammys because Billie Eilish, big controversy this week, she said there’s no illegals on stolen land.” 

“And she said ‘it’s hard to know what to say,’ which I would say, then don’t say anything, because you don’t know things.” 

“You didn’t go to school, I don’t think, and you don’t know facts.” 

“She said keep fighting and protesting and speaking up. I totally agree with that. She said voices matter, people matter.” 

“And I would just say so does knowledge.” 

[…] 

“What is the practical next step if you say that there’s no such thing as illegal people on stolen land?” 

“No, of course, immediately the people, the tribe here in California asked for her house.” 

“Which, I thought was pretty great!” 

“But what is the practical next step? This is my problem always with things like this from the left that are always so performative.” 

“Okay, even if we agreed with that stolen land — and yes, lots of land is stolen by the way, not just here — what do we do about that?” 

“We give it all back and go back to living in teepees?” 

“What is the practical next step?” 

He also repeated his apology of sorts of QAnon, which also likely is driving his lefty friends insane:

Back to Renee Good: Maher isn’t going to join the idiotic masses wearing pins, as he was asked about at the Golden Globes, and the media took it grossly out of context. Welcome to the party, Mr. Maher. He also said that, after thinking it over, the pin would be the same: 

Maher was at the Golden Globes after being nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, a category Maher admitted he knew he wasn’t going to win because he speaks his mind

