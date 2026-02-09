Bill Maher Had the Perfect Response to Billie Eilish's 'Stolen Land' Nonsense

The Hollywood Left seems fed up with Bill Maher for exposing their secrets. At the Golden Globes, he faced criticism for speaking his mind and ignoring others' expectations about his life. Maher doesn’t apologize for dining with President Trump or for not wearing a pin related to Renee Good’s death — which we’ll discuss shortly. This time, Maher criticized Billie Eilish after her viral comment at the Grammys that no one is illegal on “stolen land.”

So, what’s next? It's quite amusing to see all these millionaires complaining about issues that don't affect them at all. Eilish’s mansion, ironically, is on “stolen land,” too. The gated-community residents have strong opinions on immigration and public safety, especially after this year's Grammy Awards, which harshly criticized ICE throughout. Last Friday, Maher basically called Eilish an idiot and joked about returning all of the land and going back to living in teepees, which clearly isn't going to happen:

Bill Maher just DRAGGED Billie Eilish in front of everyone over her Grammy comments about “stolen land.”



He pointed out that Eilish even admitted, “it’s hard to know what to say,” to which Maher landed a haymaker:



“Then don’t say anything, because you don’t know things.”… pic.twitter.com/5SUn7GvAzx — Overton (@overton_news) February 7, 2026

They did not hear me at the Grammys because Billie Eilish, big controversy this week, she said there’s no illegals on stolen land.” “And she said ‘it’s hard to know what to say,’ which I would say, then don’t say anything, because you don’t know things.” “You didn’t go to school, I don’t think, and you don’t know facts.” “She said keep fighting and protesting and speaking up. I totally agree with that. She said voices matter, people matter.” “And I would just say so does knowledge.” […] “What is the practical next step if you say that there’s no such thing as illegal people on stolen land?” “No, of course, immediately the people, the tribe here in California asked for her house.” “Which, I thought was pretty great!” “But what is the practical next step? This is my problem always with things like this from the left that are always so performative.” “Okay, even if we agreed with that stolen land — and yes, lots of land is stolen by the way, not just here — what do we do about that?” “We give it all back and go back to living in teepees?” “What is the practical next step?”

He also repeated his apology of sorts of QAnon, which also likely is driving his lefty friends insane:

Bill Maher STUNS his audience by delivering a Mea culpa to QAnon live on his own show.



Maher conceded that he was wrong and said that the group was more right about the Epstein case than anyone wanted to admit.



MAHER: "Having known this, I have to do a Mea culpa to QAnon."… pic.twitter.com/MLRSopMol0 — Overton (@overton_news) February 7, 2026

Back to Renee Good: Maher isn’t going to join the idiotic masses wearing pins, as he was asked about at the Golden Globes, and the media took it grossly out of context. Welcome to the party, Mr. Maher. He also said that, after thinking it over, the pin would be the same:

Bill Maher breaks his silence over his decision not to wear a lapel pin for Renee Good.



Maher said Renee’s death was a “terrible thing that happened,” but he had “no need to wear a pin about it.”



The media was livid.



Now that he’s had time to think, he responds again. pic.twitter.com/GBINHkv1dP — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 31, 2026

Maher was at the Golden Globes after being nominated for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television, a category Maher admitted he knew he wasn’t going to win because he speaks his mind.

