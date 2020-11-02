CBP's Mark Morgan Warns of Invasion at the Border if Trump-Era Policies Are Reversed

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan is warning of an invasion at the border if President Trump's immigration policies are reversed under a new administration. The Biden-Harris ticket is promising amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, implement catch-and-release, and provide government-funded healthcare to illegal aliens.

"If the current network of tools and policies we have, which ended catch and release, are stopped - we won't just have another illegal immigration crisis - we'll have an invasion," Morgan tweeted.

If the current network of tools and policies we have, which ended catch and release, are stopped - we won’t just have another illegal immigration crisis - we’ll have an invasion. pic.twitter.com/oDJneEkd23 — CBP Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) October 28, 2020

Breitbart's John Binder goes through a few of the disastrous policies peddled by the Democratic ticket.

(Via Breitbart)

Biden has vowed to amnesty about 11 to 22 million illegal aliens already living in the U.S. in his first 100 days of office. In addition, Biden’s plan would free border-crossers into the interior of the country while they await immigration hearings, give taxpayer-funded healthcare to illegal aliens, and restart welfare-dependent legal immigration. Providing taxpayer-funded healthcare to all illegal aliens would likely drive up costs for American taxpayers at an estimated $23 billion to $66 billion every year. Likewise, experts have said such a policy would spur a giant migration of foreign nationals with serious health problems to the U.S. Biden would also end Trump’s national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border that has helped shore up federal resources to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking. In an interview this week, Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller said, “no country on planet earth ever conceived of attempting what Joe Biden is proposing.” The result of Biden’s plan, Miller said, would “be a rush on the border on a global scale unseen before in the whole of human history.”

Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan also made headlines this past week after falling victim to Twitter's censorship. The same day that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testified before the U.S. Senate to answer allegations of censorship and election interference, Twitter censored a tweet posted by Morgan and locked his account. Morgan had simply tweeted the fact that every new mile of border wall helps stop murderers, gang members, sexual predators, and drugs from entering the United States.

In an open letter to Twitter, DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf blasted Twitter for its partisan censorship of Morgan, calling the tech giant a threat to national security. Wolf also called on Twitter to end the practice of censorship, pointing out that government officials use Twitter to communicate with the American people.