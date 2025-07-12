ReSIsT FaScIsM: Dem Governor Told Hordes of State Government Workers They're Being Laid Off

Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is a fascist. Sorry, that’s the rule, I didn’t make it up. It was the media and the swath of government workers who got pink slips at the State Department this week. You’d think these folks were selected to be executed by their reactions, a coddled, entitled weep fest as these staffers thought their government jobs were lifetime contracts.

One thing I never realized until I moved to the DC area is the absolutely insane amount of people who think they are entitled to a job in government - forever.



State Department staffers have been leaving little notes, like “resist fascism” over the cuts, so it’s funny that while everyone melts down over Trump’s modifications to the federal workforce, Gov. Moore is doing the same thing (via WTOP):

Thousands of state employees were notified by email Thursday of a buyout program, part of a plan by Gov. Wes Moore (D) to reduce the size of state government and cut $121 million from ongoing personnel expenses. Details of the “voluntary separation program” were also posted on the website of the state Department of Budget and Management. The plan, first announced in late June, offers eligible, full-time employees in the executive branch $20,000, plus an additional $300 for each year of service. It will also cover six months of paid state health benefits and pay out unused leave and compensatory time. There is no target for the number of employees the state is hoping will take the buyout, officials said. “The VSP is one of several actions the governor has implemented to achieve the $121 million reduction, including the hiring freeze already announced,” a spokesperson for the Department of Budget and Management said in an email Friday.

I don’t usually like seeing people get chopped down at the knees like this, but I can’t stand it. Working families have endured worse for generations. People get fired every day; it sucks, but we’re treating the cuts in the Washington workforce as if Trump were the first president ever to terminate employment. Get a grip.

Moore is doing it right across the river—are staffers going to leave ‘resist fascism’ notes, too?