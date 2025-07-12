Did You See This? Some Laid Off State Department Staffer Left This Note....
Tipsheet

Trump Breaks Silence on Alleged Bondi–Bongino Clash

Sarah Arnold
July 12, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump has finally weighed in on the alleged escalating feud between Attorney General Pam Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino. As revelations tied to the Epstein files rock the nation’s capital, insiders claim Bongino is considering resignation over what he sees as political interference and incompetence. The rift deepened after Bondi publicly pledged to release Epstein’s infamous client list, only to later admit no such document exists. With critical footage from a newly released 10-hour video mysteriously missing, Bongino is reportedly livid over how the Department of Justice is handling the case. 

On Saturday, in a Truth Social post, President Trump expressed his full support for Bondi and dismissed the files as unreliable, claiming they were originally manufactured by disgraced former officials James Comey and John Brennan. Trump emphasized that his Justice Department should not be distracted by what he called a political sideshow, and instead stay laser-focused on exposing voter fraud, investigating the rigged 2020 election, holding ActBlue accountable, and arresting violent criminals threatening public safety.

President Trump dismissed renewed media chatter around Epstein, saying, “Let’s not waste time and energy on a guy nobody cares about anymore.” He emphasized that his team is united under one banner—MAGA—and called out those spreading rumors of internal division as desperate operatives trying to fracture the movement. Trump urged supporters to ignore media noise and instead focus on what his administration has already delivered: a strong economy, a secure border, and a revitalized American spirit. He also defended FBI Director Kash Patel, accusing the left of trying to undermine him, and voiced full confidence in Bondi, saying, she’s doing a great job and to let her do it.

