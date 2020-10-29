Twitter

Twitter Censors Top CBP Official's Account After Posting Facts About the Border Wall

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Oct 29, 2020 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Twitter Censors Top CBP Official's Account After Posting Facts About the Border Wall

Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Twitter locked the account of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan after tweeting about the effectiveness of the new border wall system along the southwest border.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli tweeted on Wednesday about the news. He said the locking of Morgan's account occurred the same day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was grilled before the Senate Commerce Committee about bias against conservatives on Big Tech platforms.

"@CBPMarkMorgan had too much TRUTH for one tweet, so I had to extend this one... pictures of a drug seizure and a double Wall coming right after this one," Cuccinelli added.

In screenshots provided to The Federalist, Twitter said the reason for the locked account was for "violating our rules against hateful conduct."

"If you look at the tweet in question again," Morgan told The Federalist, "every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact."

At a press conference on Thursday, Morgan said Twitter, "didn't lock me out. They locked you out."

A Twitter spokesperson said the decision to lock Morgan’s account was "reversed after further evaluation."

Morgan has been on a tour of the southwest border to highlight the construction of the new border wall system, which Townhall saw firsthand last week in the El Paso Sector, and he has been posting updates on his Twitter account for others to see. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Former Speaker Newt Gingrich Predicts Electoral College Slaughter for Joe Biden
Matt Vespa
UPS Finds Tucker Carlson’s Missing Biden-Related Documents
Jeremy Frankel
Fact Check: CNN Refuses to Air 'False' Anti-Biden Ad, Even Though It's Accurate
Guy Benson
Sen. Susan Collins Burns Sara Gideon for Dodging Question on Court Packing
Reagan McCarthy

Are Democrats Heading for a 2020 Bloodbath?
Matt Vespa

The Biggest Demonstrable Scandal in the Hunter Biden Saga
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular