Twitter Censors Top CBP Official's Account After Posting Facts About the Border Wall

Twitter locked the account of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan after tweeting about the effectiveness of the new border wall system along the southwest border.

Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli tweeted on Wednesday about the news. He said the locking of Morgan's account occurred the same day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was grilled before the Senate Commerce Committee about bias against conservatives on Big Tech platforms.

"@CBPMarkMorgan had too much TRUTH for one tweet, so I had to extend this one... pictures of a drug seizure and a double Wall coming right after this one," Cuccinelli added.

(1/2) While @jack was ‘explaining’ Twitter #censorship to the Senate, Twitter was blocking @CBPMarkMorgan! Why? B/c he posted THE TRUTH, that @CBP’s Wall helps stop gang members, murderers, sex predators & drugs from getting into America. The other pics prove @CBPMarkMorgan right pic.twitter.com/5ndjKP1LEK — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) October 29, 2020

In screenshots provided to The Federalist, Twitter said the reason for the locked account was for "violating our rules against hateful conduct."

"If you look at the tweet in question again," Morgan told The Federalist, "every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact."

At a press conference on Thursday, Morgan said Twitter, "didn't lock me out. They locked you out."

"They didn't lock me out. They locked you out"@CBPMarkMorgan on how @jack and @Twitter brazenly censored the truth about the border wall from the American people. pic.twitter.com/OK14gNA5So — Chase Jennings (@SpoxDHS) October 29, 2020

A Twitter spokesperson said the decision to lock Morgan’s account was "reversed after further evaluation."

Morgan has been on a tour of the southwest border to highlight the construction of the new border wall system, which Townhall saw firsthand last week in the El Paso Sector, and he has been posting updates on his Twitter account for others to see.