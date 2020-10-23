Pennsylvania Supreme Court Delivers Second Win This Week for Democrats and Voter Fraud

Pennsylvania is an important state when it comes to deciding the next president of the United States. It's so important that Democrats are fighting court battles to make it easier for Democrats to cheat.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court delivered both Democrats and voter fraud a win on Friday, ruling that mail-in ballots cannot be thrown out when the signature on the ballot clearly doesn't match the signature of the voter's application.

"[We] hold that county boards of elections are prohibited from rejecting absentee or mail-in ballots based on signature comparison conducted by county election officials or employees, or as the result of third-party challenges based on signature analysis and comparisons," the court wrote in its ruling.

In a country where leftists are burning President Trump in effigy -- shooting congressional Republicans, cops, Trump supporters -- and Ricin is being mailed to the White House, we're all supposed to believe the Left is completely trustworthy and there's no way a Trump hater might do something illegal to unseat Trump.

Democrats may really have to cheat in Pennsylvania after Biden promised at the second presidential debate to eliminate the oil industry. President Trump won the Keystone State by fewer than 45,000 votes and the state has been a focus for both the president and Joe Biden.

The Hill reports that Friday's decision was the second major court victory for Democrats and voter fraud this week. With a vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court, a deadlocked 4-4 ruling left in place a Pennsylvania court-ordered extension for mail-in ballots. Ballots in Pennsylvania will be accepted if they are postmarked by Nov. 3, or the postmark isn't legible (convenient) and received up to three days following the election.

Expect lots of Democrat ballots and mismatched signatures three days after the election if Pennsylvania doesn't overwhelmingly go for Trump.