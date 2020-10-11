Well, This Democrat Became the First Senate Candidate to Confess Support for Court Packing

It really is remarkable that Democrats are openly advocating for the destruction of the Supreme Court. Sure, the High Court will continue to exist, but only as another political body beholden to whatever party has control over the Senate. With Democrats also targeting the filibuster, our constitutional republic is on the verge of being commandeered by a left-wing mob hellbent on destroying America, capitalism, and the rule of the law.

The pressure is on Democrat candidates, then, to assure voters that they won't be a party to such a radical seize of power. But, of course, they will be. Every Democratic candidate is dodging the question and refusing to reveal their true intentions to voters. Every candidate that is except for Senate candidate and current Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.

The Democratic candidate is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Steve Daines and confessed his support for packing the Supreme Court in a recent debate. See how important debates can be at forcing Democrats to reveal their insane positions? No wonder RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel scolded the Presidential Debate Commission for canceling the second debate and interfering in the election to protect Joe Biden. Of course, it would have been Trump forcing Biden on the record, not the former Biden intern who the Commission picked to moderate.

"We need to figure out the ways to actually get the politics out of the court. That’s anything from a judicial standards commission, or we’ll look at any other thing that might be suggested, including adding justices," Bullock admitted.

When Bullock confessed his support for court-packing, Daines called it a "chilling, profound moment."

"If you want to politicize the courts, for heaven’s sake, you pack ’em," said Daines. "He just said he's willing to do that. Even Joe Biden said he wouldn’t answer that question right now."

"As Montanans, that’s a threat to our Second Amendment," Daines warned.

Daines is absolutely right, and the stakes could not be greater this November.