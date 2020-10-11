RNC Chair Unloads on Debate Commission for Election Interference

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel appeared on CBS' "Face the Nation "on Sunday and called out the Presidential Debate Commission for their election interference.

"I think voters are very frustrated by the corrupt debate commission, that they would cancel a second debate," McDaniel told host Margaret Brennan. "I think it feeds in to the belief that this 47 years that Joe Biden has had in DC is again protecting him from facing the voters. And Americans are frustrated that this election commission interfered with our ability to see these two candidates debate."

Brennan then repeated Democratic talking points, noting the existence of people on the commission who are technically Republicans and accepting the commission's excuse that the debate was canceled due to health concerns. McDaniel corrected the record.

"Well, they're not nonpartisan Republicans. Those Republicans have been very critical of this president," McDaniel pointed out. "They did not follow the science. It was done unilaterally without talking to the candidates and they interfered in the election. It is corrupt. It is what DC is. They are in the pocket of Joe Biden, and they've prevented the American public from seeing these candidates debate and it's wrong for the country."

Former Sen. and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole felt compelled to speak out in support of President Trump. Dole, 97, said he knows all the Republicans serving on the Presidential Debate Commission personally and considers them all friends. Dole admitted that he is concerned none of them support the president. "A biased Debate Commission is unfair," Dole tweeted.

"There is a candidate for president right now doing an absolute power grab," McDaniel warned.

We knew the media would come up with some excuse to cancel the debate and help keep Biden in the basement. The liberal media is all in this election to remove President Trump from the White House.

And if Democrats win, they vow to pack the court and end the filibuster. The green new deal, medicare for all, abolishing fossil fuels, defunding the police -- every nightmare scheme concocted by the far-left will soon be a reality if Democrats succeed in November.