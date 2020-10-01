It Looks Like the Second Debate Moderator Hates Trump Even More Than the First

For those hoping the moderator at the second presidential debate will be less of a liberal hack than the first, we have some bad news for you. C-SPAN's Steve Scully has been tapped to moderate the upcoming presidential debate and it's very clear which candidate Scully wants to win.

Scully is clearly rooting for Joe Biden, a.k.a. his old boss, who Scully once interned for in the U.S. Senate.

Here is a lovely photo of the pair at the "Biden Beach Bash 16."

Scully also retweeted this column by The New York Times' David Brooks, in which the author argues that Donald Trump is basically the worst person in the entire world and should never be elected president of the United States.

Chris Wallace did such a horrible job moderating the first debate. The only excuse for Wallace asking President Trump to denounce those elusive "white supremacists" for the millionth time is that Wallace is either a liberal hack hellbent on steering the election to Biden or Wallace has been living in a cave the past several months and unaware that Black Lives Matter thugs and antifa loons have been terrorizing American cities for months.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Presidential Debates is seeking to make changes to the upcoming debates. The commission isn't happy that President Trump managed to debate both Biden and the moderator effectively so they are toying with the idea of allowing Scully to cut the president's microphone whenever he feels like it.

It's only fair that someone who despises Biden gets to moderate a presidential debate. Ellie has a pretty good suggestion.