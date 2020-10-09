FDA
Here's What We Know About the Antibody Drug Trump Credits for His Speedy Recovery

Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Oct 09, 2020 9:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

First of all, President Trump single-handedly cut through the media narrative that COVID-19 is the worst disease of all time, especially for older people. The president bounced back from the Wuhan flu in a matter of days. Not saying that such a recovery is typical for elderly individuals who we know are at a higher risk of developing severe illness. For example, there is no telling if Biden could survive the disease. 

We do know, however, that President Trump has developed some immunity to it, and that's all the more reason to elect Trump in November and put the virus on the first flight back to Wuhan.

During the course of his treatment, President Trump was given an experimental antibody-drug made by Regneron Pharmaceuticals that he credits for his speedy recovery. Here's what we know about it.

(Via CNBC

REGN-COV2 is a combination of two monoclonal antibodies and was “designed specifically to block infectivity” of the virus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes Covid-19.

Trump was given an 8 gram dose of the antibody cocktail early in the course of his Covid-19 infection, despite it not being authorized by the FDA. 

Regeneron said preclinical studies have shown that REGN-COV2 reduced the amount of virus and associated damage in the lungs of non-human primates. The company has recently partnered with Roche to increase the global supply of REGN-COV2, if approved.

The company requested emergency use authorization for the drug from the FDA earlier this week.

While talking to Rush Limbaugh on Friday, the president attributed his quick recovery to receiving the drug. 

"I feel better now than I did two weeks ago, it’s crazy," Trump said. "I recovered immediately and I might not have recovered at all from COVID." 

Trump went on to say that his administration is already looking into the process of getting the drug approved and distributed for use against the coronavirus. 

Maybe it was providence that president Trump had a brief bout with the 'rona, and maybe Trump's experience with the drug will help bring an effective treatment to Americans and the world.

