Project Veritas Exposes Ballot Harvesting Scheme With Alleged Ties to Ilhan Omar

FBI Director Christopher Wray may be unaware of the voter fraud going on in the country, but Project Veritas keeps exposing it. A new investigative report was put out by Project Veritas on Sunday exposing what appears to be a ballot harvesting scheme in Minnesota perpetrated by a group with alleged ties to Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

The video includes footage of a ballot harvester, Liban Mohamed, speaking in both English and Somali as he drives around collecting ballots from senior citizens.

According to Omar Jamal, chair of the Somali Watchdog Group, people like Liban Mohamed are paid to collect absentee ballots from senior citizens and the immigrant community. Jamal outlines a ballot harvesting scheme conducted on behalf of Minnesota's Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, in which Rep. Omar has become a major power broker. One source in the report linked Ilhan Omar's campaign manager, Ali Isse Gainey, to the harvesting scheme.

"It’s an open secret," Jamal said. "She [Omar] will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that."

The investigative report focuses on a senior citizen community targeted in Minneapolis. A source familiar with the community told Project Veritas that as soon as early voting begins ballot harvesters target the elderly.

Multiple people interviewed alleged that people received cash in exchange for voting.

(Via Project Veritas)

Jamal, as part of his participation in the investigation, interviewed a Somali-American who functions as a ballot harvester his community. In the interview, the harvester described how he was paid to vote in the Aug. 11 special election and primary, along with a Project Veritas undercover journalist.



The harvester said Somali-American vote-buying operatives from the Omar machine came to his apartment building to oversee the voter filling out the paperwork. Omar operatives request the ballots and fill them out for the voters, he said. “They come to us. They came to our homes. They said: ‘This year, you will vote for Ilhan,’” he said. “They said: ‘We will make the absentee ballots. We will fill out the forms for you and when you get them back, we will again fill it out and send it.” There was no need to go to the voting site, because the Omar operatives told him: “You stay home and you will not go to the place.” After the ballots are signed and documented the harvester said he got paid.

Jamal said he was motivated to contact Project Veritas because of his desire to eliminate corruption in the community.

Minnesota law prohibits a person from paying somebody to vote or to register to vote. The crime is also punishable under federal law. Minnesota also has a statute against inducing or persuading somebody to vote for or against a candidate while transporting voters to the polls.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Project Veritas helped authorities nab a New Hampshire man who committed voter fraud in the 2016 election.