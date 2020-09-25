White House

Is FBI Director Christopher Wray About to Be Fired?

It appears FBI Director Christopher Wray is on very thin ice with the White House. 

During an interview with Fox News Friday morning, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows lashed out at Wray and expressed frustration about the way he has handled the issue of voter fraud.

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows said. 

In the past, President Trump has publicly slammed Wray for how the Bureau handled inquiries about the 2016 investigation into the Trump campaign. Most recently, Trump was  asked about Wray's future by reporters after he downplayed the threat of Antifa during a congressional hearing. 

“We’re looking at a lot of different things,” Trump said last week. "The fact is that Antifa’s a bad group. They’re criminals and they’re anarchists and they’re agitators and they’re looters and rioters and everything else. They’re bad, and when a man doesn’t say that, that bothers me. I wonder why he’s not saying that." 

It was reported earlier this week White House officials are vetting replacements for Wray. It is unclear when he will be fired. If President Trump wins reelection, it's almost a certainty he will be removed from his position. 

