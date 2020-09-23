It's Too Late to Get These Facts Right About Breonna Taylor's Death?

It may be too late for the media to get the facts right about Breonna Taylor's death. At least too late to stop the riots currently being carried out in her name. So much of the death and destruction over recent months could have been avoided if the liberal media simply told the truth when it comes to police shootings of Black suspects.

The drive-by media, as Rush Limbaugh calls it, shows up on the scene and breathlessly announces that police officers have shot and killed another unarmed black person; this time a young nurse who was sound asleep in her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky.

The few "facts" the media provides about the shooting turn out to be wrong, and all the context and factors leading up to Taylor's death are never mentioned by the mainstream media. And if the big tech companies get their way, the facts of these cases would never come out.

On Twitter, Matt Walsh has been a brave and fearless voice countering so much of the BLM nonsense put out in recent months. His tweets on the Taylor shooting are no exception.

The media's narrative goes that on the night of March 13, Louisville police executed a no-knock search warrant on Taylor's apartment under the mistaken belief that Taylor was somehow involved in the drug trade. After storming her residence, the police shot and killed Taylor as she was sound asleep in her bed.

Here are the facts that exonerate the police of such malicious and outrageous lies.

Everything you’re hearing about Breonna Taylor is a lie. It was not a no knock warrant. They did announce. The boyfriend fired first. And by the way, Breonna was apparently involved in her ex boyfriend’s drug enterprise. All of this info has been publicly available for weeks. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

The ex boyfriend said in jailhouse phone calls that Taylor was handling his cash and had thousands of dollars in drug money in her apartment — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

Let’s walk through the steps. Officers obtain a legal warrant. Officers act on said warrant. Officers announce themselves. Officers enter residence. Officers return fire once fired upon.



Where in this series of events does a crime occur — much less a racist execution? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 23, 2020

People looking to blame Taylor's death on anyone but Taylor herself should point to the boyfriend who opened fire on police officers. At that point, officers have every right to defend themselves.

Many of the police-shooting lies come from family members of the "victims" and their attorneys who always accuse the police of malfeasance when trying to extract wrongful death payouts from cities and police departments. The race hucksters and liberal activists then jump on the lies because so much of the left's agenda depends upon America being seen as an irredeemably racist country. But the facts show otherwise, which is why the left always hides them. Reporters could get a lot of these facts right if they simply didn't take the word of these attorneys, race hucksters, BLM agitators, and liberal activists all pursuing an agenda.

The media is terrorizing Black Americans, many of who buy into the liberal media's narrative that police officers are breaking into people's homes and murdering them in cold blood.

When Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that, after reviewing the evidence, no charges directly relating to Taylor's death would be brought against the police, young Black Americans who had been misled by the mainstream media were understandably outraged. The Daily Caller's Jorge Ventura interviewed one such woman who said she now lives in fear of the police.

"I really started to fear the police" local #Louisville woman says in her reaction the grand jury announcement on the #BreonnaTaylor case pic.twitter.com/jG0wzarfvj — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 23, 2020

All the "woke" companies that enable BLM's lies about the case, the athletes who wear Taylor's name on their jerseys, and the idiot celebrities who promulgate these falsehoods all get to go on with their lives and never suffer any of the real-world consequences for the violence and destruction they help cause.

