Crazy

WATCH: Schumer Nods Along While AOC Talks About Impeaching Trump Again

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 20, 2020 9:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Schumer Nods Along While AOC Talks About Impeaching Trump Again

Source: Youtube/Screenshot

Democrats still haven't accepted the results of the 2016 election. Voters gave Republicans control of the White House and the Senate in large part to ensure that radical left-wing judges don't find their way on to the Supreme Court. If Democrats were in control, they probably would have already filled the current vacancy with that crazy judge presiding over the Michael Flynn case.

According to Chuck Schumer, the role of a Supreme Court justice "is to protect the rights of our globe and the people who live on it so that climate is protected." In case you didn't know that. But if President Trump is allowed to fill the current vacancy, Chuck warns, his nomination, whoever it is, will "undo all of that." 

When asked about packing the court and abolishing the filibuster, lunatic Schumer said that if Biden wins the presidency and Democrats take back the Seante, "God willing, everything is on the table." 

Schumer then invited fellow crazy person AOC to the podium who said impeachment and all other options should be on the table to prevent Trump from filling the Supreme Court vacancy. The Senate minority leader nodded his head along in agreement. 

Democrats are making a pretty good case as to why voters should keep Republicans and Presidnet Trump in office. They responded to the news of Ginsburg's passing by threatening violence. And another impeachment? Democrats already wasted the first precious months of the global pandemic on an impeachment hoax, as even comedian Chris Rock admitted. They want another one? Do Democrats think promising to pack the Supreme Court, kill the filibuster, and govern like totalitarians is somehow going to "bring the country together"? 

Can the Democrats threaten their way into office? 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Even the 'Fact Checkers' Couldn't Ignore These Biden Lies About the Supreme Court
Bronson Stocking

Well, We Know Where Sen. Lamar Alexander Stands on SCOTUS Vacancy
Bronson Stocking
Suspects Wanted in Shootings of Police Officers Across Multiple States
VIP
Bronson Stocking

Everything Ok, Joe? Biden Just Said Something Absolutely Crazy About COVID Deaths
Bronson Stocking

Bill Clinton's Hypocrisy Soars to New Highs When He Gives the GOP Lessons on Morality
Beth Baumann
Ouch: Trump Hits Back at Obama Over SCOTUS Criticism
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular