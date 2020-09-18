Libs Are Already Threatening to Do This Over Trump's SCOTUS Nominee

Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday at the age of 87, having lost her battle to metastatic pancreatic cancer. Trump described her warmly as an "amazing woman who led an amazing life." The president also has a constitutional duty to fill her vacancy.

With the circus show that Democrats put on during the confirmation hearing for Justice Kavanaugh still fresh in everybody's minds, Democrats are threatening to commit violence this time around if Trump does his job before the November election. And if the past few months have taught us anything, it's that leftist sure know how to commit violence.

"If you don't follow this imaginary unwritten rule we will burn down your cities."



This is a legit threat of terrorism pic.twitter.com/azvROzbKaO — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 19, 2020

We’re shutting this country down if Trump and McConnell try to ram through an appointment before the election. — Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) September 18, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has already vowed to hold a full vote on the president's nominee.

"Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary," McConnell wrote in a statement. "Once again, we will keep our promise."

"President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," the majority leader vowed.

Democrats are pretending an unwritten rule exists, steeped in tradition, that bars Trump from filling a vacancy so close to the election. But the so-called "rule" pertains to opposite-party president's nominations.

I'll leave you with this tweet that has some good advice for the Democrats.