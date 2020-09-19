Schumer Should Have Done This Before Spouting Off About a SCOTUS Vacancy

Having watched the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, we all know how low the Democrats are willing to go in an effort to block a Supreme Court nominee. So it's not too surprising that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's initial reaction to the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday night was to rush out and demand the vacancy left by Ginsburg not be filled until there's "a new president." So in four years, if Trump wins reelection?

At 7:51 p.m. Schumer tweeted out his demand about the vacancy. And eight minutes later, at 7:59 p.m., Schumer got around to acknowledging the death of Justice Ginsburg. How sick.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Senior Advisor Matt Whitlock pointed out the timestamps on Schumer's tweets.

Check those time stamps.



You know Schumer was like “hurry we need to be the first person out to talk about the replacement!”



Then another staffer was like "well should we say something nice about her?"

President Trump learned of Ginsburg's passing from a reporter and his solemn reaction was captured on video.

In contrast, Democrats were threatening violence and demanding that Republicans refuse to honor their Constitutional obligation to fill the vacancy just minutes after news broke of Ginsburg's death. It didn't work. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Trump have already vowed to move forward with a nominee, despite unreasonable objections from Democrats.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg lost her battle to metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday. The Supreme Court revealed in July that the octogenarian had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer since May. Ginsburg had been in and out of the hospital over recent years battling a variety of ailments. Ginsburg's husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010. She is survived by two children, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.