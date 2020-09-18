Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WATCH: Trump Learns of RBG's Passing From a Reporter

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 10:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Trump Learns of RBG's Passing From a Reporter

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

On Friday, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away at the age of 87, having lost her battle to cancer. President Trump learned of Ginsburg's passing for the first time from a reporter and his reaction to the sad news was captured on video. 

"She just died? Wow. I didn't know that. You're telling me that for the first time," the president said. "She led an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not. She was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that. I'm sad to hear that."

The Supreme Court revealed in July that the octogenarian had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer since May. Ginsburg had been in and out of the hospital over recent years battling a variety of ailments.

Democrats are already pretending like a rule exists barring the president from nominating someone to fill her vacancy, as he's constitutionally bound to do. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the president not to choose a nominee, pending the results of the November election. 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell vowed to hold a full Senate vote on the president's nominee to fill the open seat. 

"President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," said the Senate majority leader in a statement. 

McConnell notes that voters gave Republicans control over the Senate in 2016 to check and balance the last days of Barack Obama's lame-duck presidency. Now, with Republicans in control of both the House and Senate, McConnell said he will move forward with a Trump nominee.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Libs Are Already Threatening to Do This Over Trump's SCOTUS Nominee
Bronson Stocking
McConnell Vows to Hold Vote on Trump's SCOTUS Pick
Bronson Stocking

LATEST: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87
Bronson Stocking
Democrats Won't Like Tulsi's Stance on Ballot Harvesting
Bronson Stocking
MSNBC Not Buying Joe Biden's Scranton v. Park Avenue Malarkey
Bronson Stocking
Beijing Protocol? Twitter Suspends Account of Chinese Virologist Who Said Coronavirus Is Man-Made
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular