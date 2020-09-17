Biden's Town Hall Event Shows Why CNN Isn't Moderating the Presidential Debates

Joe Biden praised the idea of incorporating fact-checkers into the presidential debates, but those desperately needed fact-checkers were nowhere to be found at CNN's town hall event with Biden on Thursday.

In stark contrast to President Trump's town hall event with ABC's George Stephanopoulos earlier this week, CNN's Anderson Cooper and a crowd of mostly friendly supporters took turns asking the 77-year-old candidate softball questions.

Biden told all sorts of lies during the one-hour event on CNN, a fitting location for such fake news. Biden lied when he accused President Trump of not mentioning the coronavirus in his State of the Union Address.

"My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat," Trump said in his State of the Union Address, which Nancy Pelosi ripped up in anger.

Biden also repeated debunked conspiracy theories about the Post Office and mail collection boxes, though he couldn't remember the name of "those, those, those, um, places where you mail your ballots."

WATCH: Joe Biden spreads debunked Post Office conspiracy theories, can't remember "collection boxes"#CNNTownHall pic.twitter.com/aXtpYD1Fxv — Trump War Room - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 18, 2020

Biden blamed President Trump for the coronavirus pandemic, saying that "if the president had done his job, all the people would still be alive." To prove his preposterous claim, Biden told the crowd to simply "look at the data." That's what Joe Biden and the Democrats mean by "science."

Biden claims Trump is responsible for every single person who has died from COVID-19:



"If the president had done his job, had done his job from the beginning, all the people would still be alive. All the people — I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data." pic.twitter.com/Z6tkk9NzHi — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 18, 2020

Biden called on governors to enforce mask-wearing and vowed to mandate mask-wearing on federal property if elected president. But while CNN and Biden pretended to be taking the virus seriously, a maskless Biden was caught approaching Cooper and whispering in the host's ear as CNN cut to a commercial.

Where's the outdoor government court to issue them a fine???https://t.co/bWl2VmbogC — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) September 18, 2020

It also looks like CNN went to great lengths to find Biden supporters to ask friendly questions of the candidate. Here's one example:

Do you think CNN actively searched for Biden supporters in the area, or they just asked the Biden campaign to give them a list? pic.twitter.com/saSfKMRnwy — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) September 18, 2020

Biden interrupted the one Trump supporter there as she attempted to ask her question.

LATEST: Joe Biden assumes Trump-voter no longer supports Trump, then interrupts her question. Luckily, she wasn't having any of it. pic.twitter.com/C3aQWRQu0i — MRCTV (@mrctv) September 18, 2020goes too far

After denying that his climate plan embraces policies of the green new deal, Biden said he didn't think AOC's Green New Deal "is too much" and says his own plan will "fundamentally change the way in which we deal with the environment." AOC told a reporter on Thursday that she was confident she and other progressives would push Joe Biden to the far left.

Joe Biden on the Green New Deal: “I don’t think it’s too much” pic.twitter.com/hAwijmVSwg — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 18, 2020

If one thing stood out more than anything at CNN's fake town hall event, it's that Joe Biden is too old to be president.