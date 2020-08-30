Biden Emerges From Basement, Sees Violence, and Makes This Unbelievable Statement

It appears a Trump supporter was murdered by a leftist in Portland last night, but details are still emerging. Regardless of what happened, the shooting has finally prompted Joe Biden to denounce the violence in Portland that's been occurring on a nightly basis for three months now.

"The deadly violence we saw overnight in Portland is unacceptable. Shooting in the streets of a great American city is unacceptable. I condemn this violence unequivocally. I condemn violence of every kind by any one, whether on the left or the right," Biden said in a statement.

Has Biden been in a basement for the past several months or something? How is he just now noticing the violence?

Mum's been the word for Biden when it comes to the violence plaguing American cities. All the rioters are presumed Biden supporters, so the candidate and the Democrats can't just come out and denounce the protesters -- even as they loot, vandalize, assault cops, burn down businesses and shoot people. Only since the polls indicated that voters aren't too thrilled with the Democrats cheerleading the violent mob along has Biden finally admitted to the existence of violence and reluctantly condemned it.

"And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same," Biden said in his statement, as if the president hasn't been condemning the violence all summer, calling for a return to law and order and offering to send in the National Guard to quell further bloodshed. In Biden's defense, he's probably senile and likely forgot about the million times the president has already denounced the violence.

Whoever wrote Biden's statement then takes the gaslighting to a new level by pretending it was President Trump's "hate and resentment" that somehow led to the death of a Trump supporter on Saturday night.

"As a country, we must condemn the incitement of hate and resentment that led to this deadly clash. It is not a peaceful protest when you go out spoiling for a fight. What does President Trump think will happen when he continues to insist on fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters?"

Oh yes, I remember now. It was President Trump who encouraged chaos in the streets when he accused cops of being murderous racists, or when he said America was founded on white supremacy, or when he endorsed the vandalism of historic statues, or when he referred to looters and thugs as "peaceful" protesters as a violent mob raged out of control for months.

That was all "fanning the flames of hate and division" all, right? But President Trump wasn't the one doing it. That was Joe Biden, the media, and the far-left radicals who will be running the government if Trojan horse Biden fools the American people into electing him president.