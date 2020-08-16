WATCH: Unhinged Democratic Politician Leads Angry Mob Outside Home of Minneapolis Police Union Leader

In a disturbing trend, an angry mob targeted the home of Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll on Sunday. A Facebook post from the mob's organizer, Racial Justice Network, accuses "KKKroll" of defending "killer cops" and claims the union leader has "dozens of complaints filed against him for excessive force."

Video shows incoming Minnesota State House Rep. John Thompson, a Democrat, leading the mob, hurling epithets and obscenities at frightened children standing outside Kroll's home. The mob also took swings at pinatas that depicted Kroll and his wife.

"I'm a black man being terrorized by the f****** klansman right here," Representative-elect Thompson shouted. "We are terrorized by the grand wizard. Ya'll got the grand wizard living in your god**** neighborhood. All the klan exist in Hugo, Minnesota and it's right here. Don't run now. Don't run now, racist white people. I'm here. Oh yeah, we pull up. We pull the f*** up."

Does the guy terrorizing Kroll and his family actually believe he's somehow the one being terrorized?

The incoming state representative then addressed someone off-camera carrying a Blue Lives Matter sign, a pro-law enforcement symbol.

"Come on over here with your Blue Lives Matter sign," Thompson threatened. "Blue lives ain't s***. And if people in Hugo don't support black people, f*** Hugo, Minnesota."

This is the behavior of a Democratic politician.

Republican State House candidate Elliot Engen called out Thompson and the mob.

"This was not a protest," Engen said. "It was a mob led by a future Democrat legislator whose goal was to harass and intimidate someone at their private residence, putting the safety of Hugo residents at risk."

Engel called on Democrats in the State House to send a message that this type of behavior is not acceptable.

"Their silence is a tacit endorsement of these dangerous tactics."

Leftists are ratcheting up the harassment, targeting the homes of their political enemies to frighten and intimidate them and their families.

On Saturday, another leftist mob targeted the DC home of United States Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. And last month, a leftist mob descended upon the home of Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

This type of political thuggery should have no place in America.