WATCH: Leftist Mob Gathers Outside the Home of Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf

On Sunday, a mob of leftists gathered outside the home of Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), to demand the withdrawal of federal troops from places like Portland, Oregon. According to a mob leader with a bullhorn, the mob was there to make "social consequences" for Wolf and his family. Wolf has a wife and two young children.

In Portland, violent leftists have been trying to destroy the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on a nightly basis. Agents with the Federal Protective Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, two law enforcement agencies under DHS, are assisting the U.S. Marshals in protecting the federal courthouse. Several agents have been injured and dozens of rioters have been arrested over the past several days.

"We must make it uncomfortable for them," the crazed woman shouted outside Wolf's home on Sunday. "We will not be good Germans. We will not be the people who sat by and watched our neighbors commit these atrocities and said nothing because their kids were home."

Like these leftists, the Nazis also showed up to people's homes and terrorized families, but leftists have no self-awareness. As DHS secretary, Wolf oversees a panoply of government agencies concerned primarily with stopping deadly drugs from ending up on the streets of America and thwarting deadly terrorist attacks in the United States. DHS deports child rapists and murderers, and when they're not busy defending our borders, they're rescuing lost and injured illegal aliens in the desert who are abandoned by their human smugglers. In the left's mind, that makes you a fascist and your family deserves to suffer.

"This man lives here quietly and is able to live just like us, and we need to do something about that," the woman threatened.

Leftist mobs have been terrorizing American streets for weeks, and now they're openly threatening to harm government officials and their families. It's not known whether the acting secretary or his family members were home when the mob arrived.