Six Federal Officers Injured During Portland Protests Friday Night

The city of Portland has witnessed nightly protests for 56 consecutive days, and the violence at these protests has only intensified. On Friday night, six federal officers were injured, with one officer sustaining a concussion and another hospitalized for burns from a mortar blast, Townhall's Julio Rosas reported.

Deputies with the U.S. Marshals and officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Protective Service have been working hard to protect the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on a nightly basis. Federal officers have established a perimeter fence that rioters are attempting to break through.

On Friday night, protesters shined laser beams into the eyes of federal officers, known to cause permanent blindness, threw explosives at federal officers, and used ropes and a circular saw in an attempt to break through the fencing protecting the courthouse. Journalist Drew Hernandez captured some of the tense moments.

The Justice Department announced various charges, including assaulting a federal officer and arson, against 18 individuals who participated in attacks on the courthouse over the past week. But more charges are overdue following the violence that took place on Friday and the violence expected over the weekend.