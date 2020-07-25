Violence

Six Federal Officers Injured During Portland Protests Friday Night

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 8:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Six Federal Officers Injured During Portland Protests Friday Night

Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

The city of Portland has witnessed nightly protests for 56 consecutive days, and the violence at these protests has only intensified. On Friday night, six federal officers were injured, with one officer sustaining a concussion and another hospitalized for burns from a mortar blast, Townhall's Julio Rosas reported

Deputies with the U.S. Marshals and officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Protective Service have been working hard to protect the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on a nightly basis. Federal officers have established a perimeter fence that rioters are attempting to break through. 

On Friday night, protesters shined laser beams into the eyes of federal officers, known to cause permanent blindness, threw explosives at federal officers, and used ropes and a circular saw in an attempt to break through the fencing protecting the courthouse. Journalist Drew Hernandez captured some of the tense moments. 

The Justice Department announced various charges, including assaulting a federal officer and arson, against 18 individuals who participated in attacks on the courthouse over the past week. But more charges are overdue following the violence that took place on Friday and the violence expected over the weekend. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Riot in Seattle: Police Injured, Multiple Fires
Bronson Stocking
Black Trump Supporter Executed in Broad Daylight in Wisconsin
Bronson Stocking

New Mexico Governor Shames Her Own Constituents
Cortney O'Brien
WATCH: WNBA Players Walk Off Basketball Court When National Anthem Starts Playing
Bronson Stocking
The New DNC Platform is an Anti-White Screed
Bronson Stocking
Oklahoma Lawmakers Prepare 'Back the Blue' Legislation in Support of Cops
VIP
Bronson Stocking
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular