Battle of Portland: As Clashes with Rioters Continue, Some Federal Agents Reportedly Have Permanent Eye Damage

It’s mayhem, folks. The city of Portland has descended into chaos, as rioters keep trying to destroy the federal courthouse in the city. Federal law enforcement is on the scene. Yes, the president and the government have the authority to enter these cities to protect federal property and restore law and order. These Democrats are children. They need to be told what to do because for weeks we’ve watched as they’ve destroyed their cities. New York City is devolving into chaos. Minneapolis looks like something out of Bosnia in the 1990s. Chicago remains a warzone. President Trump has launched Operation Legend, deploying federal agents into these crime-ridden hell holes. It is likely more Democratic cities will be added to the list. The good news is that the federal presence in Portland has been able to keep these thugs from totally destroying the building. The courthouse has been barricaded, looking like something out of Escape from New York.

Yet, during the melees with these leftist clowns, some federal officers might have suffered permanent eye damage. They were blinded by lasers (via Fox News):

At least three federal officers in Portland may not recover their vision after earlier this week demonstrators, who have shown up in crowds of over 1,000 for more than 50 consecutive nights, shined lasers in their eyes and threw fireworks at a federal courthouse, officials said. During Monday night's confrontation, one person also threatened to cut off the water supply to federal officers inside the building. Federal Protective Service (FPS) Deputy Director of Operations Richard “Kriss” Cline said at a press conference on Tuesday that a crowd of more than 1,000 “rioters” surrounded the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and began removing plywood coverings before attempting to throw objects – some of them incendiary – through the windows at federal officers inside.

Mayor Ted Wheeler ventured into the riot, which was not welcomed at all by the activist who hurled expletives at the liberal mayor. This is the mob. They will engulf and destroy all who stand in their way. Floyd’s death appears to have been lost in the ether as well. Do these left-wingers even know who why they’re protesting anymore? It seems to be in support of the larger narrative of hating America, erasing its history, and establishing an authoritarian Marxist state; they’re just piggybacking off the Floyd cause.

At any rate, wishing our men and women in law enforcement well. Happy hunting. Get these left-wing thugs.