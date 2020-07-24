Justice Department Announces Charges Against Rioters at Portland Courthouse

Leftists in Portland are routinely committing violence in the downtown area. This week, the rioters have set their sights on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse, which is a mistake since vandalizing federal property isn't handled by the pusillanimous officials of Portland but by folks at the U.S. Department of Justice.

U.S. Attorney Billy Williams announced on Friday that 18 individuals arrested during attacks on the Hatfield Federal Courthouse this past week are now facing federal charges. Court documents say protests in downtown Portland have been followed by criminal activity that includes assaults on law enforcement officers, arson, looting, destruction of property, and vandalism. The federal courthouse has become a target of leftist vandals and has sustained extensive damage.

Deputies with the U.S. Marshals and officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Federal Protective Service have been working hard to protect the courthouse on a nightly basis.

For their alleged criminal conduct during the night of Jul. 20 and into the early morning hours of Jul. 21, five defendants have been charged with crimes ranging from assaulting a federal officer to failing to comply with a lawful order. The ages of the five defendants range from 18 to 45 years of age.

For their alleged crimes on the night of Jul. 21 and into the early morning hours of Jul. 22, seven defendants are accused of crimes that include arson, willfully damaging government property, and assaulting federal officers. The ages of the seven defendants range from 19 to 31 years of age.

Six others were charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest that began on Jul. 22 and continued into the early morning hours the following day. All six defendants were charged with failing to comply with a lawful order. Their ages range from 22 to 37 years of age, so they're old enough to know better.

All of the accused have made their first court appearances and have been released pending further court proceedings.

Here's the aftermath of the protests at the courthouse which are occurring on a nightly basis.

At a White House press briefing on Friday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the White House remains committed to bringing law and order to Portland and continuing the presence of federal troops to protect federal property. The press secretary also played footage of some of the violence and threats made by the protesters, at which time the major networks stopped covering the live briefing.