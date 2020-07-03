Calls Mount for Biden to Release Results of Cognitive Test

Joe Biden, who turns 78 in November, appears to be showing signs that he's in mental decline. The voters have noticed as well. Over half of likely voters believe the candidate is probably in the early stages of dementia, according to a recent poll, and some even think he's in the later stages. The Biden campaign had to address the candidate's snowballing number of mental hiccups, confused moments, baffling comments, and overall forgetfulness, so Biden told reporters on Tuesday that he's been "tested constantly" for cognitive decline. Now everyone has questions.

"Such as...where was he tested? Why, exactly, is he being 'constantly tested'? Are his doctors worried about him? Most importantly, when will he release the results of those tests?" asks Liz Peek, in a recent op-ed for The Hill.

Kyle Olson at Breitbart raised similar concerns.

"Biden did not specify during the press conference exactly what he meant by his claims he has been and is 'constantly tested.' His campaign has not replied to a number of follow-up requests from Breitbart News as to whether he means he took the same test that President Donald Trump aced, or if he took a different test, or if he was just speaking colloquially, claiming that his daily rigor is what tests his cognitive capabilities," Olson writes.

Despite no indication for it, President Trump took a cognitive test in 2018 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and achieved a perfect score, as reported by The New York Times. Biden told reporters that he could "hardly wait to compare [his] cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of [President Trump]." So, when can we see those results?

President Trump weighed in, challenging Biden to take the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, the same test President Trump took at Walter Reed. The president predicted Biden would fail. "He cannot pass the test I 'aced'. He should give it a try!!!," Trump tweeted on Thursday.

To the extent that Biden's cognitive abilities are tested every time he opens his mouth, Biden has clearly failed.

Just take his Tuesday press conference as an example. Before Biden took questions from reporters, Biden said the quiet part out loud, admitting that he'd been given a list of approved reporters from which to take questions. Yet and still, Biden proceeded to confuse the Lincoln Memorial with the Jefferson Memorial, forgot the name of his hometown newspaper, and responded to a question asking if he started preparing for debates with President Trump by saying, "I can hardly wait."

Many believe the feeble candidate is merely a figurehead for far-left radicals who will undoubtedly staff his administration should the Democrats manage to hoodwink the American people into thinking Biden represents a moderate choice for president. Biden is much like a Trojan horse in that way, not too scary on the outside but full of people disguised on the inside who hate America and want her gone.