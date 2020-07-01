Biden Admits He's 'Constantly Tested' For Cognitive Decline

Joe Biden is much better off staying in the basement—a point his surrogates have even admitted. Any time he ventures out it’s one disaster after another. His event Tuesday was no different.
After a speech in his home state of Delaware slamming President Trump over his coronavirus response, Biden took questions from reporters. As Fox News’s political analyst Gianno Caldwell observed, it was just sad. Really, really sad.
Here are some of the worst moments from the event.
Biden admitted his handlers prepared a list of reporters he should call on.
Awkward! Joe Biden admitted he was given a "list" of approved reporters he was instructed to call on for questions.
You're not supposed to say that part out loud, Joe! pic.twitter.com/a9lnq9Qgsw
Biden confused the Jefferson and Lincoln memorials.
Joe Biden confused the Jefferson Memorial with the Lincoln Memorial, tried to correct himself, but then confused them again.
Thomas Jefferson isn't sitting in a "chair."
He couldn't remember the name of his hometown newspaper (even with his notes in front of him).
Despite looking down at his notes, Joe Biden forgot the name of his hometown newspaper.
Embarrassing.
The woman doing sign language for the event struggled with her task given how often Biden forgot his train of thought and stumbled through responses.
Please lift Joe Biden's sign language lady up in your prayers today.
The question for Biden was whether he had started debate prep...
Biden on whether he's begun to prepare for debates against Trump:
"I can hardly wait."
Finally, after a question about his cognitive abilities, the former vice president admitted he is "constantly tested" for cognitive decline.
Biden admitted today he's "been tested" and is "constantly tested."
Did Biden take a cognitive test? What were the results? Why is he getting frequently tested?
As the MRC's Brent Bozell said, the media were clearly not there to be intrepid reporters.
The new Biden rally: taking questions from friendly supporters and passing it off as a press conference.
The media are campaigning for Biden.
What wasn't asked:
1) Anything about Biden’s role in authorizing surveillance against the Trump campaign 2) Do blue lives matter? 3) Should CHOP in Seattle never have been allowed? 4) will you prosecute those who destroy statues? 5) Should NYPD be cut $1 billion?