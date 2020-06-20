Border Patrol Agents Assist Wildlife Officer Who Thwarted Human Smuggling Attempt

A Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge Officer thwarted a human smuggling attempt, with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents.

Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge is located in southwestern Arizona and encompasses more than 860,000 acres, including 56 miles of border between the United States and Mexico.

On Thursday, a wildlife officer stopped a Honda CRV in Ligurta, Arizona, carrying five male occupants, including the driver, inside the vehicle. CBP agents and a canine unit arrived on scene to provide additional assistance.