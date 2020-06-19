Ben & Jerry's Demands We 'Defund' and 'Dismantle' the Police

Ben & Jerry's, the ice cream company, is calling on Americans to defund and dismantle the so-called "racist" police. The company made the demand in a tweet that included an image of ice cream representing the country's police budget being scooped into smaller bowls representing various welfare programs, like "affordable housing" and "substance-abuse treatment." The same company that can't figure out how to get glyphosate, the weed-killing ingredient found in Roundup, out of their ice cream is now telling us how to police our streets.

Defund the police, defend Black communities! This #Juneteenth, it’s more important than ever that we dismantle the racist and ineffective model of American policing. Learn more about how defunding the police works and why we so desperately need it: https://t.co/JLY6f0u5y3 pic.twitter.com/3UnML38dDx — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) June 19, 2020

Ben & Jerry's is a group of far-left activists masquerading as an ice cream company, and the tweet is just the tip of the iceberg. The tweet links to a webpage featuring even more crazy, far-left ideas from the company.

Ben & Jerry's says the police "Are Good at Racism, Bad at Solving Crimes." The company believes America "can’t arrest or incarcerate our way out of the challenges that face our communities. It doesn’t work. It doesn’t make us safer—but investing in our communities does." Nevermind that arresting and incarcerating criminals is precisely how we brought crime down in America.

The company then proclaims that Juneteenth should be the country's true Independence Day,

"This Juneteenth, on what should be our nation’s true Independence Day, it’s time to liberate ourselves from a dangerous, racist model of law enforcement and work toward a new vision of building thriving communities where all people have what they need to be healthy and safe. Let’s dismantle the old system and build a new one that guarantees freedom and justice for all."

These people are communists.

The only reforms we need in this country are in education, where people are apparently not being taught to cooperate with the police. Comply now and sue later, if you must.