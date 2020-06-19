Communist

Ben & Jerry's Demands We 'Defund' and 'Dismantle' the Police

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 19, 2020 7:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ben & Jerry's Demands We 'Defund' and 'Dismantle' the Police

Source: Ben & Jerry’s via AP

Ben & Jerry's, the ice cream company, is calling on Americans to defund and dismantle the so-called "racist" police. The company made the demand in a tweet that included an image of ice cream representing the country's police budget being scooped into smaller bowls representing various welfare programs, like "affordable housing" and "substance-abuse treatment." The same company that can't figure out how to get glyphosate, the weed-killing ingredient found in Roundup, out of their ice cream is now telling us how to police our streets. 

Ben & Jerry's is a group of far-left activists masquerading as an ice cream company, and the tweet is just the tip of the iceberg. The tweet links to a webpage featuring even more crazy, far-left ideas from the company. 

Ben & Jerry's says the police "Are Good at Racism, Bad at Solving Crimes." The company believes America "can’t arrest or incarcerate our way out of the challenges that face our communities. It doesn’t work. It doesn’t make us safer—but investing in our communities does." Nevermind that arresting and incarcerating criminals is precisely how we brought crime down in America. 

The company then proclaims that Juneteenth should be the country's true Independence Day, 

"This Juneteenth, on what should be our nation’s true Independence Day, it’s time to liberate ourselves from a dangerous, racist model of law enforcement and work toward a new vision of building thriving communities where all people have what they need to be healthy and safe. Let’s dismantle the old system and build a new one that guarantees freedom and justice for all."

These people are communists. 

The only reforms we need in this country are in education, where people are apparently not being taught to cooperate with the police. Comply now and sue later, if you must. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
ICYMI: Andrew Cuomo Actually Did Something We Can All Get Behind...For Normal People, I Guess
Matt Vespa

The Head of a PA Charter Schools Group was Forced Out Over These Three Words About the George Floyd Riots
Matt Vespa
CNN Builds a Wall to Protect Atlanta Headquarters
Bronson Stocking
Federalist Co-Founder Torches NYC Council Speaker's Push to Remove Thomas Jefferson Statue with a History Lesson
Matt Vespa
Jim Acosta Accuses Trump of 'Exploiting' Children. Kayleigh Was Ready With a Response.
Cortney O'Brien

Botched Headline on a Police Shooting in LA Is Why the 'Enemy of the People' Line Sticks with the Media
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular