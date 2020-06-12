Is This CHAZ Leader Going to Cancel Himself?

Leftist loons have taken over the streets of Seattle. That's not news, but the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone" (CHAZ) that rioters set up around a precinct abandoned by Seattle police officers is. Townhall's Julio Rosas is on the ground covering the left's latest attempt at building a communist utopia. It hasn't been a week yet and the whole enterprise is nothing but chaos. The CHAZ criminals, encouraged by their Democratic leaders, have declared the CHAZ a "no cop co-op." So who will police the CHAZ and who will speak on their behalf?

Enter rapper Raz Simone, a Seattle local and a self-appointed leader of the CHAZ. The rapper has reportedly been patrolling the CHAZ with a handgun and an AK-47, so contrast that to how the mainstream media reacts whenever a gun is spotted at a pro-Second Amendment rally.

Here's a video of the rapper conducting his official patrol duties by allegedly assaulting a CHAZ vandal who was in the process of spray painting a building.

(Warning: Some coarse language)

Policing in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone by @RazSimone. There appear to be no body cameras, reports, or oversight and accountability. This was an attempt at de-escalation for spraying paint onto a building which resulted in an alleged assault. #chaz #FreeCapitolHill pic.twitter.com/dI1J6QNcpn — TheWholeStory (@TheWholeStory6) June 10, 2020

But with cancel culture in full swing, who's vetting the unelected leader of the CHAZ? Something tells me these deleted tweets from the rapper might be insufficiently woke by the standards of today's thought police:

Screen shot of deleted tweet. pic.twitter.com/NyspCTtK5H — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 11, 2020

So that's the new homophobic leader of the CHAZ. Where's cancel culture when you need them?

The CHAZ sure doesn't look like the new "summer of love" that Seattle's Democratic Mayor Jenny Durkan was hoping for. It looks more like the summer of hate.