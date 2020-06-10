The View

WATCH: Symone Sanders Tells Despicable Lie About President Trump on 'The View'

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 5:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
WATCH: Symone Sanders Tells Despicable Lie About President Trump on 'The View'

Source: Screenshot via Twitter

Biden Campaign Senior Adviser Symone Sanders is telling a despicable lie about President Trump. On Wednesday, while promoting her new book on ABC's "The View," Sanders told the following lie about President Trump's comments regarding George Floyd:

"When Vice President Biden went and spoke to the nation and was calm and empathetic, and spoke to the pain that people were feeling, Donald Trump couldn't even utter George Floyd's name let alone speak to the unrest that has gripped the country," Sanders lied.

President Trump, calling Floyd's death a "terrible event," used Floyd's name to express "our nation's deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd" back on May 29. The president then urged the Department of Justice to expedite an investigation into Floyd's death "as quickly as possible."

Following the successful launch of the SpaceX rocket on May 29, President Trump gave a stirring speech in which he again called "the death of George Floyd" in Minneapolis "a grave tragedy" that "has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief."

When Biden addressed the nation from his basement in Delaware, he called "10 to 15 percent" of Americans "not very good people." Democrats use identity politics to divide Americans, like when Hillary Clinton said half of Trump's supporters belong in "a basket of deplorables." 

The Trump campaign tweeted a video showing that President Trump has no problem using George Floyd's name and that Symone Sanders has no problem telling lies.

As long as cancel culture is out looking for heads, it's worth remembering "The View's" Joy Behar used makeup "a little bit darker than [her] skin" to dress as "a beautiful African woman" for Halloween.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Watch CNN's Chris Cuomo Get Totally Owned For Trying to Blame Georgia Primary Election Mess on Racism
Matt Vespa
Mob Rule: Here are Folks Who Were Scalped or Targeted by the Far Left for Criticizing Black Lives Matter
Matt Vespa
With the Left Declaring War on Cops, The Data Doesn’t Back Up Their Talking Points
Matt Vespa
Sister of Slain Federal Officer Asks: Where Is the Outrage Over the Murder of an African-American Cop?
Katie Pavlich
Tim Scott Destroys Ignorant Argument that He's Being 'Used' By GOP to Write Police Reform Bill
Cortney O'Brien
Dan Bongino Describes the Most Powerful Sound to Families of Police Officers
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular