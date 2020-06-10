WATCH: Symone Sanders Tells Despicable Lie About President Trump on 'The View'

Biden Campaign Senior Adviser Symone Sanders is telling a despicable lie about President Trump. On Wednesday, while promoting her new book on ABC's "The View," Sanders told the following lie about President Trump's comments regarding George Floyd:

"When Vice President Biden went and spoke to the nation and was calm and empathetic, and spoke to the pain that people were feeling, Donald Trump couldn't even utter George Floyd's name let alone speak to the unrest that has gripped the country," Sanders lied.

President Trump, calling Floyd's death a "terrible event," used Floyd's name to express "our nation's deepest condolences and most heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd" back on May 29. The president then urged the Department of Justice to expedite an investigation into Floyd's death "as quickly as possible."

Following the successful launch of the SpaceX rocket on May 29, President Trump gave a stirring speech in which he again called "the death of George Floyd" in Minneapolis "a grave tragedy" that "has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief."

When Biden addressed the nation from his basement in Delaware, he called "10 to 15 percent" of Americans "not very good people." Democrats use identity politics to divide Americans, like when Hillary Clinton said half of Trump's supporters belong in "a basket of deplorables."

The Trump campaign tweeted a video showing that President Trump has no problem using George Floyd's name and that Symone Sanders has no problem telling lies.

Today, Joe Biden senior advisor @SymoneDSanders FALSELY claimed that President @realDonaldTrump "couldn't even utter George Floyd's name."



President Trump has repeatedly addressed the death of George Floyd and called on the DOJ to launch an investigation.



ROLL THE TAPE! pic.twitter.com/fHe99lpeUT — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) June 10, 2020

As long as cancel culture is out looking for heads, it's worth remembering "The View's" Joy Behar used makeup "a little bit darker than [her] skin" to dress as "a beautiful African woman" for Halloween.