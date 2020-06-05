Biden Says That Certain Americans Are 'Not Very Good People'

Former Vice President Joe Biden addressed racial inequality in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd, during a town hall on Thursday. Biden seemed to forget that during his eight-year tenure in former President Obama’s White House, virtually no systematic improvements to decrease police brutality were made.

The presumptive Democratic nominee criticized his likely opponent, claiming that President Trump is divisive, and plays a hand in the growing unrest in cities nationwide:

“Look, if elected my view is that you will have to address these issues straight on. And the words the president says matter. So when a president stands up and divides people all the time, you're going to get the worst of us to come, the worst in us to come out...do we really think that this is as good as we can be as a nation?”

Biden continued to say that “most” Americans want to solve systemic issues, but that “10 or 15 percent” of Americans are simply “not good people.”

"Do we really think that this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don't think the vast majority of people think that. There are probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of the people out there that are just not very good people. But that's not who we are,” Biden said. “The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people.”

Generalizing an arbitrary percentage of people as “not very good,” by the former vice president’s standards, does not embody the unifying rhetoric that Biden promises to deliver if elected in November. Watch Biden's full town hall below:



