Riots

Autopsy Report Reveals George Floyd Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Jun 04, 2020 12:15 AM
  Share   Tweet
Autopsy Report Reveals George Floyd Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked protests across the country and now the world, previously tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the newly released autopsy report. 

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has now released Floyd's full autopsy report, revealing that Floyd had previously tested positive for the coronavirus. The medical examiner concluded Floyd's death was a homicide, that Floyd had fentanyl intoxication, methamphetamine and other drugs in his system, and suffered from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease at the time of his heart attack. The autopsy cites "Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

The autopsy states Floyd previously tested positive for the coronavirus on April 3. 

"The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020," the autopsy reads. "Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection."

A disturbing video of Floyd's arrest sparked outrage as Americans watched Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin hold his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes. Chauvin and three other officers on the scene ignored Floyd's repeated cries for help. 

On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and filed new charges against the three other officers for "aiding and abetting murder."

Floyd's full autopsy report can be read here

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
What Caused a Progressive Reporter to Go Off On the Entire Lefty Media World During George Floyd Unrest
Matt Vespa
The Thought Police Are Out in Full Force, Demanding Compliance
Guy Benson

The New York Times Succumbs to Pressure About the Tom Cotton Op-ed They Ran; Update: Cotton Responds
Cortney O'Brien
Three Young Women Deemed Racist for Cleaning Up Graffiti in DC
Cortney O'Brien

Drew Brees Apologizes for 'Insensitive' Flag Remarks, Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy Explains What's Wrong With That
Cortney O'Brien
Colorado Judge Upholds Subpoena Compelling Hickenlooper's Testimony in Front of Ethics Commission
Reagan McCarthy
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular