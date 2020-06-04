Autopsy Report Reveals George Floyd Tested Positive for the Coronavirus

George Floyd, the African American man whose death sparked protests across the country and now the world, previously tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus, according to the newly released autopsy report.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has now released Floyd's full autopsy report, revealing that Floyd had previously tested positive for the coronavirus. The medical examiner concluded Floyd's death was a homicide, that Floyd had fentanyl intoxication, methamphetamine and other drugs in his system, and suffered from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease at the time of his heart attack. The autopsy cites "Cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

The autopsy states Floyd previously tested positive for the coronavirus on April 3.

"The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020," the autopsy reads. "Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection."

A disturbing video of Floyd's arrest sparked outrage as Americans watched Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin hold his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 10 minutes. Chauvin and three other officers on the scene ignored Floyd's repeated cries for help.

On Thursday, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison upped the charge against Derek Chauvin to second-degree murder and filed new charges against the three other officers for "aiding and abetting murder."

Floyd's full autopsy report can be read here.