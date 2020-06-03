Keith Ellison

Reports: Ellison Upping Charges Against Officer Derek Chauvin To Second Degree Murder

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Jun 03, 2020 2:45 PM
Source: Alex Kormann /Star Tribune via AP, File

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is reportedly taking further steps in the murder case of George Floyd. Ellison is expected to up the charge against Officer Derek Chauvin to murder in the second degree. Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck as he audibly said that he could not breathe, which ultimately led to his death on the scene; he was originally arrested on a charge of third-degree murder and manslaughter last week. The Minnesota Star-Tribune reports that Ellison is also expected to charge the three assisting police officers involved in the case, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. All four law enforcement officers were fired after Floyd’s death.

The attorney for Floyd's family predicted that all officers involved will be arrested by Thursday:

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) announced on Tuesday that his administration filed an inquiry into the Minnesota Police Department's policies and procedures to determine if "discriminatory practices" are present:

Most Popular