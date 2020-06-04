new york times

New York Times Capitulates, Now Says Cotton Op-Ed 'Did Not Meet Our Standards'

Bronson Stocking
Posted: Jun 04, 2020 8:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

The New York Times, a liberal echo chamber, vastly overestimated their reader's tolerance for alternative viewpoints. The Times' readership reacted with horror to The Times' decision to publish an op-ed written by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) calling on President Trump to use the military to quell violent riots erupting across the country. After explaining their decision to publish the op-ed earlier in the day, The Times now claims the senator's op-ed falls short of the newspaper's "standards" and announced "short-term and long-term changes" to keep Times' readers from reading alternative viewpoints. 

"We’ve examined the piece and the process leading up to its publication," Times spokeswoman Eileen Murphy said in a statement. "This review made clear that a rushed editorial process led to the publication of an Op-Ed that did not meet our standards. As a result, we’re planning to examine both short-term and long-term changes, to include expanding our fact-checking operation and reducing the number of Op-Eds we publish."

Hundreds of staff members for The Times signed a letter denouncing the decision to publish Sen. Cotton's op-ed. According to The Times, dozens of employees objected to the decision on social media despite a company policy prohibiting employees from posting "partisan comments or [taking] sides on the issues of the day." Many Times' employees tweeted the sentence, "Running this puts Black @NYTimes staff in danger." 

Of course, the left is always hysterical when forced to confront facts and realities that don't conform to their warped worldview. Sen. Cotton, Harvard educated, provided facts and historical examples to support his call for President Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act, which would allow the military to assist in responding to the widespread violence. 

"Throughout our history, presidents have exercised this authority on dozens of occasions to protect law-abiding citizens from disorder," Cotton writes. The senator cites a recent poll showing a majority of registered voters, including 37 percent of African Americans and almost half of Democrats, support calling in the military to address protests and demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Most Popular