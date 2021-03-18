Border Patrol Whistleblower Sounds the Alarm on TSA Skirting ID Requirements for Illegal Aliens

Illegal aliens are being allowed to fly with domestic airliners without a proper form of identification, a Border Patrol union president in Texas is warning.

According to Hector Garza, the President of National Border Patrol Council Local 2455 in Laredo, President Joe Biden's catch and release policies have resulted in illegal aliens skirting TSA's ID requirements. Garza said illegal aliens are utilizing Notice to Appear paperwork as a form of ID, something he warns "could easily be reproduced or manipulated on any home computer."

"The Notice to Appear form has no photo, anyone can make one and manipulate one. They do not have any security features, no watermark, nothing. They are simply printed on standard copy paper based on the information the illegal alien says is the truth," Garza said in a Facebook post.

This is the Notice to Appear paperwork illegal aliens are given. It is being used as a form of ID for them to board on domestic flights.



Under TSA requirements, any adult over the age of 18 or over must have a valid form of identification. Acceptable IDs include:

Driver's licenses or other state photo identity cards issued by Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent) Beginning Oct. 1, 2021, if you plan to use your state-issued ID or license to fly within the U.S., make sure it is REAL ID compliant. If you are not sure if your ID complies with REAL ID, check with your state department of motor vehicles.

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver's license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Garza's concern is about the national security risk the move poses.

"The fact that TSA is accepting the I-862 (Notice to Appear) as a form of identification and allowing illegal aliens to travel commercially shows just how little regard the Biden administration has for our immigration laws and domestic flights," the union president stated. "The threat this poses from terrorists upon the American people is absolutely unacceptable. Central Americans are not the only people crossing our border and being released. Does anyone actually think that cartels and other criminal or possible terrorist organizations are not taking advantage of the fact that we are having to leave our border wide open while we reassigning the majority of our agents to process family units and minors?"

Garza's post also included two pictures that show three men with young girls, roughly two to three years old. He said the five of them showed up at a TSA checkpoint and were allowed to proceed based on their Notice to Appear documents.

There are additional concerns about Biden's catch and release policy