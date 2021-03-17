Mike Pence
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Receives Another Major Endorsement for Governor of Arkansas

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Mar 17, 2021 10:15 AM
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Receives Another Major Endorsement for Governor of Arkansas

Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Former White House Press Secretary and Arkansas native Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running to replace the state's current governor, Asa Hutchinson. Hutchinson is unable to run again due to term limits.

Huckabee Sanders' gubernatorial campaign received a boost over the weekend when President Donald Trump surprised attendees at a campaign event.

But she also landed another key endorsement: from former Vice President Mike Pence.

“Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a Christian, a conservative, and a proud Arkansan who will fight for the people of Arkansas, stand with law enforcement, promote lower taxes, champion school choice, and more," the former vice president said in a statement released on his official Twitter account. "Sarah will be a great Governor and has my full support!”

President Trump endorsed Huckabee Sanders' run shortly after she announced her gubernatorial campaign in January.

“Sarah is strong on Borders, tough on Crime, and fully supports the Second Amendment and our great law enforcement officers," Trump said at the time. “She loves our Military and Veterans — and her home state of Arkansas,” he added. “Sarah will be a GREAT Governor, and she has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Most Popular