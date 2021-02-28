Meijer's Alternative COVID Relief Bill Slashes Total Cost, Offers More In Direct Cash Payments

Even though the House narrowly passed the Democrats' $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill, freshman Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) has an alternative plan that would put more cash directly in Americans' hands while also slashing the total cost of the bill.

According to Meijer, passing the House's version of President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan doesn't mean much considering Senate parliamentarian ruled the bill, which includes a $15 minimum wage increase, falls outside of the budget reconciliation process. Because of that, he sees it as an opportunity to cut out wasteful pork spending and nearly double the direct cash payment amount Americans receive.

"Instead of focusing on a bipartisan bill, as has been done four times prior with COVID relief, or hewing to the spirit of unity that President Biden aspired to in his inaugural address, Speaker Pelosi has instead presented us with this institutional abomination," the freshman congressman said in a statement. "We could have prioritized vaccine delivery, COVID testing, PPE distribution, getting kids back to school, and supporting small businesses- but no. Instead, Speaker Pelosi and Democratic leadership worked behind closed doors to craft this grab bag of unrelated gifts to entrenched interests."

"This is not what the American people need. Instead, we need direct dollars over government excess ($DOGE): bigger checks to those who need it most, increased vaccine purchasing and distribution, COVID-19 testing and PPE, K-12 funding for our schools to reopen safely for in person learning, and support for our small businesses so they can weather this awful pandemic," he said. "This shouldn't be controversial because these areas of funding we can all agree upon."

Tonight we voted on the American Rescue Plan. Briefly put, this was an institutional abomination. Not only is this bill dead on arrival in the Senate bc the Senate parliamentarian judged it out of order via the Byrd Rule (which governs the Budget Reconciliation process)... (1/6) pic.twitter.com/IvdZZN1v4Y — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 27, 2021

but it’s also inadequate in cash relief. So we did a 2am vote on a bill the Senate can’t accept. And instead of bipartisan COVID relief, this was a Dem grab bag of gifts to special interests. Want a Silicon Valley subway? A new bridge in upstate New York? This bill has it! (2/6) — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 27, 2021

Meijer said he took the COVID relief plan Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) crafted and tweaked it so it upped the direct cash payment amount.

But that’s not even the worst part. The direct cash relief under the American Rescue Plan is a paltry $1400 check. I took Sen. Collins’ bipartisan COVID relief plan and boosted cash relief by $1K to $2400 *and still* shaved $1 Trillion from the end result! (3/6) — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 27, 2021

Under his proposal, unemployment benefits would decrease to $200 a week through June 30 and then drop again to $100 a week through Labor Day. Democrats' current proposal includes $400 in unemployment insurance on top of state-issued benefits.

Direct cash payments would jump up to $2,400 per person but the income thresholds are lower than what Democrats proposed. A single filer would qualify for $2,400 but would phase at $40,000, with an income cap of $50,000. Joint filers would qualify for $4,800 but would begin phasing out at $80,000, with an income cap of $100,000. Dependent adults and children would be given $1,200.

My plan, ‘Direct Dollars Over Government Excess’ (or $DOGE Plan) almost doubles $$$ to Americans who need it most with $2400 checks (not Pelosi’s $1400) AND at half the cost! My question to @SpeakerPelosi: why are we spending 2x more and giving people way less?!? (4/6) pic.twitter.com/o51yXFgsvo — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 27, 2021

The $DOGE plan has been scored by the Center for a Responsible Federal Budget. $DOGE includes all urgent essentials: vaccines, testing, PPE, school reopening, unemployment insurance, etc. It gives those who need it $2400 not $1400. And *still* saves $1 trillion! (5/6) pic.twitter.com/J8c6jkmjiw — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 27, 2021

@SpeakerPelosi: Consider $DOGE. Give people $2400 not $1400. Focus relief where it’s needed, not on random miscellany.



I voted no on the American Rescue Plan & hope when the Senate kicks this back that my Democratic colleagues will refocus & direct money where it matters. (6/6) pic.twitter.com/WYQe0qKGao — Rep. Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) February 27, 2021

The $1.9 COVID relief bill is currently making its way to the Senate where is faces an uphill battle. Not only is there the Senate parliamentarian issue but some Democrats, including moderates Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) and Joe Manchin (WV) have said they would not vote for a bill that includes upping the federal minimum wage.